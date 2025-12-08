Desmond Bane inexplicably chucks the ball at OG Anunoby while Anunoby is sitting on the floor out of bounds. (1:09)

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane was fined $35,000 by the NBA for firing the basketball at New York's OG Anunoby in an unsportsmanlike manner.

Bane was assessed a technical foul with 6:13 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Knicks' 106-100 win over the Magic on Dec. 7.

Anunoby was on a breakaway when two Magic defenders converged on the Knicks wing and knocked the ball out of his hands. As Anunoby fell out of bounds, the ball remained under the basket and Bane picked it up and launched it off Anunoby.

This is the second time this season that Bane has fired a basketball at an opponent who was on the floor.

During a 127-112 Magic loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 4, Bane was ejected in the third quarter for a flagrant foul on Onyeka Okongwu and an ensuing technical foul. After Bane grabbed Okongwu's forearm for a hard foul, the ball went up in the air as Okongwu fell to the floor. Bane fired the ball down onto Okongwu. The ejection happened after officials reviewed the play.