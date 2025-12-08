How to watch 'Boo-Yah' Stuart Scott 30 for 30 on ESPN

Catch the historic 30 for 30 premiere: 'Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott' on Dec 10 on ESPN. (0:30)

Premiering in December, the new ESPN 30 for 30 "Boo-Yah" takes an intimate look at the life and legacy of Stuart Scott -- the trailblazing "SportsCenter" anchor whose words, wit and authenticity transformed the way sports stories are told.

Check out more information on the new 30 for 30 now:

When does "Boo-Yah" debut?

"Boo-Yah" premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch "Boo-Yah"?

Fans can tune in on ESPN and in the ESPN App.

What can fans expect from "Boo-Yah"?

"Boo-Yah" traces Stuart's journey from local television in North Carolina to becoming one of ESPN's most influential voices. At a time when hip-hop and popular culture were often marginalized in mainstream media and few Black anchors held national prominence, Stuart brought both unapologetically to "SportsCenter," blending sharp analysis, pop culture and swagger in a way that spoke to a new generation of fans.

Who is featured in "Boo-Yah"?

The film features appearances and commentary from an extraordinary lineup of friends, colleagues and admirers, including Charles Barkley, Chris Berman, Vince Carter, Linda Cohn, Common, Michael Eric Dyson, Herm Edwards, Rich Eisen, Kevin Frazier, Mike Greenberg, Jay Harris, Ernie Johnson, Suzy Kolber, Shaquille O'Neal, Robin Roberts, Jeremy Schaap, John Skipper, Kenny Smith, and Michael Smith, along with Scott's family -- Jacqueline, Kimberley, Sydni, Synthia, Susan, Stephen, and Taelor Scott -- who share deeply personal memories of his humor, drive and humanity.

What other details should fans know about "Boo-Yah"?

The premiere of the film coincides with ESPN's 19th Annual V Week for Cancer Research, which helps fundraise for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, as well as the fifth anniversary of Boo-Yah on Wednesday -- a unique series of events supporting the V Foundation's Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, which drives vital research and supports underrepresented scientists dedicated to ending cancer disparities.

ESPN will also be launching a merchandise collection honoring Jim Valvano and Stuart Scott at the Jimmy V Classic. All of the royalties that ESPN earns from the merchandise will be donated to the V Foundation.

What is 30 for 30?

The 30 for 30 series from ESPN develops, produces and acquires premium, long-form documentary storytelling that explores the intersection of sports, culture and history. Since its debut in 2009, 30 for 30 has produced more than 100 films, earning multiple Emmy, Peabody and Academy Award® honors. Acclaimed titles include the Academy Award®-winning "OJ: Made in America", the Peabody Award-winning "The Two Escobars" and more.

Expanding beyond feature-length films and documentaries, the series also includes 30 for 30 Shorts, a series of documentary shorts that spotlight unique and untold sports stories, and 30 for 30 Podcasts, an audio documentary series that brings the franchise's signature storytelling to the podcast space. With powerful narratives across multiple platforms, 30 for 30 continues to bring to life the most captivating stories in sports.

30 for 30 films and shorts can be seen on ESPN channels and ESPN+, as well as on Disney+ and Hulu for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle subscribers. 30 for 30 Podcasts are available to listen on all podcast platforms and 30for30podcasts.com.