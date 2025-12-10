Jalen Brunson torches the Raptors with 35 points as the Knicks win 117-101 to advance to the semifinals of the NBA Cup. (2:07)

TORONTO -- The New York Knicks have much bigger goals than anything they could accomplish right now, but checking off micro wins along the way can only help -- the first being continuing to establish their identity.

The Knicks advanced to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas with a convincing 117-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, their eighth victory in nine games.

The wins are starting to look similar, with Jalen Brunson setting the pace. Brunson scored 20 of his game-high 35 points in the first quarter, which helped offset Karl-Anthony Towns spending much of the quarter on the bench in foul trouble, and Brandon Ingram powering Toronto with 17 points in the opening frame.

More than anything, the Knicks' opportunistic defense was on full display, holding the Raptors to just 13 points in the second quarter while outscoring them by 21.

It's different from how New York started the season, with a 3-6 record away from Madison Square Garden.

"We're starting to figure out who we are," Knicks coach Mike Brown said. "Early in the season, we had a lot of injuries during the preseason, so I didn't have a good feel for this team, or as good a feel as I needed to have, and that's part of the reason why we [have struggled] on the road."

The Knicks' top talent and continuity was previously able to carry them through, but now they are beginning to show signs of why many consider them a favorite to reach the NBA Finals.

Towns returned from a one-game absence due to left calf tightness to score 14 points and grab 16 rebounds, while Josh Hart continued his strong play since returning to the starting lineup. Hart was 4-of-7 from 3 and finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Hart is shooting well over 40% from 3-point range since being reinserted as a starter on Nov. 24, and Toronto's strategy of playing centers on Hart and daring him to shoot backfired like it did when these teams last played on Nov. 30.

"I know this sounds crazy, but we still have a lot of room to grow on both sides of the floor," Brown said. "We can be an extremely high-level defensive team."

The Knicks were knocked out of the NBA Cup in the quarterfinal round the past two years. This time, they advance to play the Orlando Magic -- and Desmond Bane -- for the second time in less than a week in Las Vegas.

A frustrated Bane fired the basketball at Knicks forward OG Anunoby in their game Sunday over a non-call on the other end. Not much was made of it following the Knicks' 106-100 win, although Bane was fined $35,000 for the "hostile act."

The Magic and Knicks have played each other three times already, and familiarity could breed some contempt -- especially with the extra financial incentives the NBA Cup brings.