The first domino of the 2025-2026 NBA trade season has fallen! Four-time All-Star guard Trae Young has been traded from the Atlanta Hawks, where he spent his first seven seasons, to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

Who'll be next? Will the Milwaukee Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo or acquire a co-star to pair with him? What's the next step for Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks? What's the latest on Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson?

Bookmark this page. We're keeping up with every trade made during the 2025-26 NBA season, including trade grades from ESPN's Kevin Pelton.

NBA season: Buzz

Washington Wizards get:

G Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks get:

G CJ McCollum

F Corey Kispert