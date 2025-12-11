Catch the historic 30 for 30 premiere: 'Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott' on Wednesday on ESPN. (0:30)

Stuart Scott's career inspired so many lives in so many ways. From athletes, broadcasters and journalists to public figures and celebrities, Scott played a special role.

ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary "Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott" premiered Wednesday night, giving fans an intimate look at the remarkable career of the legendary "SportsCenter" anchor, who died in January 2015 at age 49, and the challenges he faced behind the desk and in the field.

Scott, who was born in Chicago and raised in North Carolina, was the youngest of Jackie Scott's four children. A young Black man from the Midwest who moved to the South began to make a living for himself by creating a path to help tell authentic stories of athletes, which made them feel comfortable and seen, through the intersectionality of Black culture, hip-hop and authenticity.

Through the years, Scott shared his "Stuisms" with viewers, which included "Cooler than the other side of the pillow" and "Boo-Yah," and participated in several famed "This is SportsCenter" commercials.

Here are some of the top moments from the documentary.

Scott's football dreams

Though Scott was known primarily for his work behind the "SportsCenter" desk, his dream was to be the one on the gridiron making plays. But his ambition was also about making his family proud.

Scott's cousin, David Vaughns, described Scott, who played wide receiver, as a player who had great hands.

"I've been physical my whole life," Scott said in the 30 for 30. "I've played football from the time I was 6 years old."

His dream was to become a professional football player, but his health had other plans. In high school, Scott was diagnosed with keratoconus, a rare disease that causes the cornea of an eye to thin into a cone shape, leading to blurry vision and light sensitivity, among other symptoms that could eventually lead to blindness.

"I had to protect my eyes at all costs," Scott said.

The condition didn't stop him. Jackie recalls telling her son he couldn't play football. His request was not to tell his coach he couldn't see. Because of his eye condition, he didn't get recruited to play college football, but another path presented itself.

In 1984, Scott began attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he studied journalism. He became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., a Black Greek letter organization in the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Scott was diligent in his studies, effortlessly producing projects and reporting on North Carolina Tar Heels basketball and football while on campus. His first year at Chapel Hill coincided with hoops legend Michael Jordan's final year at the school, which was capped with a national championship win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The origin of 'cooler than the other side of the pillow'

When it was time to graduate, Scott said he was excited but nervous -- and also jobless. He sent out countless reels to different news stations in hopes of landing his first gig. And then he found inspiration that would drive him.

"When a news director told me, [he said] 'You suck. You will never make it in this business.' And when he said that, man, that fueled my drive. ... And then I realized, I got to stand up and shout 'Your view of reality, your world, is not the world," Scott said.

He landed his first job in the summer of 1987 at WTVD in Durham, North Carolina, and bounced around with stops at WPDE-TV in Florence, South Carolina, and WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina.

During his stop in Florence, Scott said that he didn't have any air conditioning in his apartment and was always warm.

So, while he slept, he flipped his pillow to the other side, which would be cool.

And just like that, the phrase "cooler than the other side of the pillow" was born.

How Scott got to ESPN

play 1:37 Stuart Scott brought a fresh energy to SportsCenter Current and former ESPN personalities describe how Stuart Scott's personality engaged a younger audience and influenced others at ESPN.

During Scott's time in Orlando, Florida, he and his wife, Kimberly, built a house together. She recalls a time when Stuart returned home with the news that he encountered an ESPN employee who encouraged him to send in a reel. He hesitated.

He and Kimberly, who always watched sports together and consistently made bets, made a wager that became life-changing.

"I said, 'If my team wins, you have to send ESPN a tape,'" Kimberly recalled.

Her team won, leading Scott to send in an audition tape. He got the job.

In 1993, the "Worldwide Leader in Sports" launched ESPN2, a network geared toward a younger audience of sports fans.

When Scott stepped foot in ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, he was nervous and a bit intimidated. But he embraced all his emotions.

"I'm a little nervous. I'd be worried if I wasn't. I like being nervous when I work," Scott said.

Finding his voice using hip-hop

Scott had a poetic way of flowing his words on air through the use of slang and Black terminology. It allowed him to pair his authentic self with his on-air personality to bring Black culture to mainstream media. Athletes understood his slang, and it made them feel welcome.

"I'm going to write how I talk," Scott said. "You might not get it, but there are people who do get it."

"When Stuart exploded on the scene, all the brothers really loved it and appreciated it. He's different from everybody else, "Inside the NBA" analyst Charles Barkley said.

During Scott's time on ESPN2 in the 1990s, hip-hop from the East Coast to the West Coast took over the radio waves. Think KRS-One, LL Cool J, A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul. Even athletes such as Shaquille O'Neal were behind a mic creating their own music. Scott mastered taking punch lines from hip-hop and remixing them into his daily television hits, finding the intersection of hip-hop and sports.

Scott, the girl dad

As much as Scott loved sports and storytelling, he loved being a father twice as much, if not more. He and Kimberly welcomed their first daughter, Taelor, in February 1995. He embraced being a father, taking Taelor everywhere, including to shoots, where iconic athletes such as Muhammad Ali and Jordan engaged with her.

He and Kimberly also had a second daughter, Sydni. Scott and Sydni were able to celebrate Father's Day together the night the San Antonio Spurs won the 2014 NBA Finals. Scott always worked on the holidays, but to bring Sydni along for the big day -- notable to both his family and professional life -- was special.

Scott's Atlanta Olympics 'SportsCenter' coverage

During the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics, a bomb went off, injuring multiple people. Though he wasn't getting many reps on the popular ESPN show, according to Gus Ramsey, Scott was behind the desk the evening of the explosion alongside Rece Davis. Scott owned the set, showing the world "he was a pro in any situation," Ramsey said.

It landed him a permanent spot as an anchor behind the "SportsCenter" desk.

'Boo-Yah'

play 0:29 'This is SportsCenter': Stuart Scott shares exclusive 'Top 10' club Check out Stuart Scott's "This is SportsCenter" commercial featuring DeAndre Jordan.

As Scott's time at ESPN progressed, his "Stuisms" became signature slogans along with the memorable "This is SportsCenter" commercials, which benefited from his theater background. One phrase that screams Stuart Scott? "Boo-Yah!" Though there are multiple thoughts about its origin, one thing is undeniable: Scott popularized it in its use during "SportsCenter" highlights.

Scott's best friend, Fred Tindal, recalled the moment they heard the phrase.

"We're sitting there at Mr. Gilbert's house, and Mr. Gilbert said, 'Hey, Freddie? Did you and Stuart hear that thunderstorm last night? You had to hear it. That thunder was like crack crack crack crack crack boo-yah,'" Tindal said. "We're like 'what?'"

The legendary ESPYs speech

In November 2007, Scott was diagnosed with cancer. He didn't accept the news with the thought of leaving his daughters behind. He battled the illness head-on, doing workouts and going to work after chemotherapy treatments. His girlfriend, Kristin Spodobalski, quit her job to take care of the sportscaster.

play 2:26 Stuart Scott's legacy to 'fight like hell' vs. cancer The Stuart Scott Memorial Fund is a research initiative to boost cancer research for minorities and close the racial disparities for underserved communities.

In 2014, ESPN honored Scott with the Jimmy V Award at the ESPYs. But a week prior, his organs began to shut down. Undaunted, Scott's mind was locked on being present at the awards show, so he hopped on a plane to the ESPYs stage to give his famous acceptance speech, later receiving a hug from Sydni.