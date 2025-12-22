        <
          How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

          Dec 22, 2025, 04:18 AM

          The 2025 NBA season is in full swing! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 10 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

          [Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]

          What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?

          Week 10:

          Tuesday, December 23

          Charlotte Hornets @ Cleveland Cavaliers, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

          Memphis Grizzlies @ OKC Thunder, 1:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

          Wednesday, December 24

          Denver Nuggets @ Dallas Mavericks, 12:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Houston Rockets @ LA Clippers, 2:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Friday, December 26

          Cleveland Cavaliers @ New York Knicks, 4:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

          San Antonio Spurs @ OKC Thunder, 6:30am, ESPN on Disney+

          Dallas Mavericks @ Golden State Warriors, 9:00am, ESPN on Disney+

          Houston Rockets @ LA Lakers, 12:00pm, ESPN on Disney+

          Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver nuggets, 2:30pm, ESPN on Disney+

          Sunday, December 28

          Denver Nuggets @ Orlando Magic, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

          Monday, December 29

          Sacramento Kings @ LA Lakers, 1:30pm, ESPN on Disney+

          -- Click here to check out the full NBA schedule

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in to several Week 10 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.

          How many Australians are on an NBA roster?

          There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:

          Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
          Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
          Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
          Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers
          Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
          Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
          Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies
          Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers
          Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
          Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
          Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
          Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)
          Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)
          Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
          Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)

