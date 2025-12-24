Open Extended Reactions

The NBA on Christmas Day marks a prime opportunity for players to make a statement on a big stage -- and some stars made the most of their first chance.

The Christmas tradition began in the 1946-47 season, with household names often matching up against each other. This year is no different, with a five-game slate that boasts multiple MVP award winners. However, it also includes the holiday debut of reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who faces the San Antonio Spurs, and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, who will face the Golden State Warriors. Four All-Stars from the 2024-25 season -- Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Darius Garland, Alperen Sengun -- along with Chet Holmgren will also make their Christmas Day debuts.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds for the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, including 33 and 29 against the Spurs in two meetings this campaign. The Thunder haven't played on the holiday since 2018.

Flagg is averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The 19-year-old, whose birthday was on Sunday, made history on Dec. 15 when he dropped 42 points with 7 rebounds and 6 assists. At 18 years and 359 days old, he became the youngest player in NBA history to score 40 points in a game, surpassing LeBron James.

At 19 years and four days old, Flagg will become the fourth-youngest player to appear in a Christmas Day game. He can make more history as he looks to become the latest player to have a memorable debut on the holiday.

Here's a look at some of the most notable NBA Christmas Day debuts of all time.

Stats: 42 points, 18 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks

The San Antonio Spurs star put on a memorable display against the New York Knicks in 2024. His 42 points are the most points by a visitor on Christmas at Madison Square Garden. He also became the third player in NBA history after Wilt Chamberlain and Nikola Jokic to drop at least 40 points and 15 rebounds on Christmas.

Wembanyama's performance included 24 first-half points and six 3-pointers. San Antonio narrowly lost to the Knicks and Wembanyama had mixed emotions postgame when asked to reflect on his big outing, keeping his mind on the loss.

"I don't even know really the history of the best Christmas games," he said. "I'm thinking about the game right now and just thinking we were close but relaxed on some attributes at times."

Stats: 32 points, 14 rebounds

Williamson's first All-Star season included a strong Dec. 25 game against the Miami Heat. He set then-career highs in minutes (38) and rebounds, while shooting 55 percent from the field. He's one of a few players in NBA history to score over 30 points on Christmas Day before turning 21.

However, Miami took the win 111-98 in what is Williamson's only Christmas appearance to date.

Stats: 30 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists, 2 blocks

It took five seasons for Antetokounmpo to make his Christmas Day debut, but it was worth the wait. In the midst of his first MVP-winning campaign, Antetokounmpo put on a show. He became the first Bucks player to drop 30 on Christmas since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972.

He shot 61.9 percent from the field and was a plus-15, as the Bucks took down the Knicks. A bulk of Antetokounmpo's damage came from an 11-point third quarter -- a frame that saw Milwaukee outscore New York 36-22.

After the game, Antetokounmpo called it a dream to play on Christmas.

"This is one of the highest stages," Antetokounmpo said. "Special teams play Christmas Day, and just it's an opportunity for us and we're really happy."

Stats: 29 points, 15 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists

Davis jumped out of the gates against the Heat, putting up a 20-point, 10-rebound performance in the first half alone for the New Orleans Pelicans. He outscored his teammates' combined 18 first-half points.

Davis eventually cooled off but still played a then-career high 50 minutes in an overtime loss. He missed a potential game winner on the final possession of the fourth quarter.

2003, LeBron James

Stats: 34 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds

Though Flagg passed James as the youngest player to drop 40 points in a game -- at least for now -- James' Christmas Day debut still stands out.

The then-rookie shone against the Orlando Magic, going toe-to-toe with All-Star guard Tracy McGrady. The Magic ended up winning in overtime, but James' eight fourth-quarter points helped force an extra period.

The four-time NBA champion boasts over 500 points on Christmas Day, the most in NBA history. No other player has exceeded 400, with the nearest active player being Kevin Durant with 315 heading into the 2025 slate.

2000, Tracy McGrady

Stats: 43 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks

There may not be a better Christmas Day performer than McGrady, who has the highest points per game average on the holiday (43.3). He started his case off strong, erupting against the Indiana Pacers.

It was a consistent outburst for McGrady, who dropped at least 10 points in the first three quarters. His total took a hit in the final frame when he went 1-for-9 from the field with just seven points as Orlando lost by 10. However, McGrady's debut served as a precursor for what became a routine of his on Christmas.

1985, Patrick Ewing

Stats: 32 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

A rookie Ewing helped the Knicks upset the eventual champion Boston Celtics in a Christmas Day thriller.

New York rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat Boston in double overtime. Facing a Hall of Fame frontcourt in Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, Ewing led the Knicks with 32 points on 54.2 percent shooting. He scored 18 in the fourth quarter and put New York up for good after a bank shot with 4:05 in the second overtime.

1980, Larry Bird

Stats: 28 points, 20 rebounds, 8 assists

The future Hall of Famer dominated the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in a memorable performance. He played a whopping 47 minutes, where he shot 54 percent from the field, committing just three turnovers.

Bird and Willis Reed are the only players to ever have at least 25 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists on Christmas Day. Remarkably, Bird's holiday debut was his third 20-rebound game in a span of two weeks.

1960, Oscar Robertson

Stats: 32 points, 16 assists and 15 rebounds

Robertson's performance may have been a sign of things to come. He held the NBA's all-time triple-double record for 47 years until Russell Westbrook passed him in 2021.

As a rookie, Robertson dropped a triple-double and remains the only player in NBA history with the feat on their Christmas Day debut. His 16 assists are also the most by any player on the holiday.

1959, Wilt Chamberlain

Stats: 45 points, 34 rebounds

There aren't many NBA scoring records Chamberlain doesn't hold -- and Christmas Day is no different. His 45 points and 34 rebounds are still the most of any player in their Christmas Day debut. The 45 points are the seventh most of any Christmas Day game. Chamberlain also has the second-highest point total on the holiday with 59 in 1961.

His 45-point, 30-rebound outing was the third time that he recorded that stat line, and he finished his career with 44 games of at least 45 points and 30 rebounds. There have been only three other such performances in NBA history.

ESPN Research contributed to this story.