Open Extended Reactions

The NBA regular season is in full swing ahead of a blockbuster slate of games on Christmas Day.

In the East, the New York Knicks are riding their NBA Cup championship, surging to second in the East. However, the rest of the conference remains in flux as the other eight teams besides the Knicks and Pistons remain within 1.5 games of each other.

The Western Conference is beginning to show just how much of a gauntlet it has proved to be in the past few seasons. Besides the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, other contenders -- San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets -- are neck and neck in a race toward the top.

This week we asked our NBA insiders to pick one young player on each team who is making an outsize impact so far this season -- and what that might mean for the franchises they play for.

Here is where all 30 teams stack up in this week's Power Rankings.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Anthony Slater, Dave McMenamin, Jamal Collier, Kevin Pelton, Michael C. Wright, Ohm Youngmisuk, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Vincent Goodwill and Zach Kram) think teams belong this season.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Oct. 29 | Nov. 5 | Nov. 12 | Nov. 19 | Nov. 26 | Dec. 3 | Dec. 10 | Dec. 17

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS

2025-26 record: 26-4

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: vs. SA (Dec. 25), vs. PHI (Dec. 28), vs. ATL (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Ajay Mitchell

There was some belief that Jalen Williams' return would send Mitchell back to the rotational basement in Oklahoma City, but that hasn't been the case. Mitchell is averaging 11.3 points on an efficient 8.1 shots in 25 minutes per game in December. That's a tick down from his opening-month surge. There aren't quite as many minutes or creation opportunities with Williams back from a 19-game absence. But Mitchell, in his second season, has done enough to surge into a nightly rotation staple on the league's best team regardless of circumstance, becoming one of the more reliable young bench playmakers in the NBA. -- Anthony Slater

2025-26 record: 24-6

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: @ UTAH (Dec. 26), @ LAC (Dec. 28), @ LAL (Dec. 30)

Young riser: Jalen Duren

Duren probably won't win Most Improved Player, but he has made a sizable leap this season. Surely a decent amount of motivation comes from being in a contract year, with restricted free agency looming. (He's making the decision quite easy for the front office.) But this feels like natural growth, as he just turned 22 a month ago. Not just the lob talent Cade Cunningham desperately needs for vertical spacing, but Duren has taken big strides as a defender -- in space and especially in the interior. He grabbed 10 offensive rebounds in last Thursday's loss to Dallas and is third in offensive rebounding per game. Opponents will have to account for him in the playoffs when extra possessions are critical. -- Vincent Goodwill

2025-26 record: 20-8

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: vs. CLE (Dec. 25), @ ATL (Dec. 27), @ NO (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Tyler Kolek

Kolek is the closest thing the Knicks have to true youth on this roster, but he's earning more playing time over the past couple of weeks. Mike Brown even experimented with Kolek playing alongside Jalen Brunson late during the NBA Cup, just to see how the duo would fare. It did well enough for him to be on the floor late in the Knicks' comeback win over the Pacers -- his 26 minutes were a season high, as well as his 16 points and 11 assists. With a healthy Brunson, the minutes available for Kolek might dwindle, but considering the Knicks were looking for backup point guard help, Kolek may fit the role himself. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 21-8

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: vs. MIN (Dec. 25), @ ORL (Dec. 27), @ MIA (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Peyton Watson

Watson, 23, has seized his opportunity as a starter after injuries led to his role changing. He has averaged 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 54.3% from the floor and 45.0% from 3-point range in 16 starts this season entering Tuesday. The bigger-picture question about Watson, a rangy wing who provides rim protection, is whether he will fit into the Nuggets' budget beyond this season. He will be a restricted free agent this summer after Denver didn't get him locked into an extension of his rookie deal. -- Tim MacMahon

2025-26 record: 22-7

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: @ OKC (Dec. 25), vs. UTAH (Dec. 27), vs. CLE (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Dylan Harper

We're seeing a new iteration of San Antonio's famed Big 3 play out in real time with back-to-back NBA Rookie of the Year winners Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle playing alongside rookie Harper, who has a real opportunity to help the Spurs become the first franchise to produce three consecutive winners of that award. The smooth, 19-year-old lefty plays with a craftiness and poise uncommon for players his age, and it's clear he figures prominently into San Antonio's future. As a rookie, Harper is shooting 27.7% from 3-point range. But he's gaining confidence in that area, especially from the left wing. -- Michael C. Wright

San Antonio Spurs' Dylan Harper is fourth on the team in points (12.6) and had a career-high 24 points against the Washington Wizards last Thursday. ESPN

2025-26 record: 17-10

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: @ LAL (Dec. 25), vs. CLE (Dec. 27), vs. IND (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Reed Sheppard

A second-year veteran, Sheppard became the first Rocket to rack up 25 points with five assists off the bench since Lou Williams back in 2017 on Saturday, when he knocked down six 3-pointers on the road in Denver as Houston snapped the Nuggets' six-game winning streak. Sheppard has shown a willingness to work on the weaknesses of his game. He spent three weeks over the summer working primarily on improving as a defender and didn't even touch a basketball during that span. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 19-9

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. HOU (Dec. 25), vs. SAC (Dec. 28), vs. DET (Dec. 30)

Young riser: Adou Thiero

The Lakers moved up from the 55th pick to the 45th pick and then the 45th pick to the 36th pick to acquire Thiero in the second round of the draft in June. The chiseled 6-foot-8 forward's stats don't jump off the page just yet (he averages less than one point, one rebound and one assist per game), but he has already impressed many within the organization with his work ethic in getting healthy from surgery on his left knee. He is clearly a project, but at just 21 years old, L.A. views Thiero as an up-and-coming player with major defensive potential. -- Dave McMenamin

2025-26 record: 19-10

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: @ DEN (Dec. 25), vs. BKN (Dec. 27), @ CHI (Dec. 29)

Young risers: Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon Jr.

The larger concern for the Timberwolves is that this answer isn't Rob Dillingham, the former top 10 pick who has been excised from the rotation in favor of Bones Hyland. But we'll give the nod instead to the combination of Clark and Shannon, both of whom will continue to have cracks at earning a consistent rotation spot on the wing as a long-term replacement for the departed Nickeil Alexander-Walker. -- Tim Bontemps

2025-26 record: 18-11

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: @ IND (Dec. 26), @ POR (Dec. 28), @ UTAH (Dec. 30)

Young riser: Jordan Walsh

Entering this season, it wasn't clear whether Walsh would become a rotation player for Boston. But the 2023 second-round pick has done just that, becoming a consistent starter on the surprising Celtics and, although on low volume, shooting well over 40% from 3-point range. Walsh's combination of length, athleticism and energy has made him a perfect complementary player alongside Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard in Boston, and he has a chance to carve out a long-term role in Boston if he keeps this play up. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 17-13

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: vs. CHA (Dec. 26), vs. DEN (Dec. 27), @ TOR (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Anthony Black

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs have proved, when healthy, how good and promising they can be. But one young Magic player who is rising with more minutes is Black. Entering Tuesday's game at Portland, Black had scored in double figures in 15 of his previous 16 games. Black has stepped up with Wagner and Suggs currently sidelined, and his minutes and role also coincided with when Banchero was injured earlier this season. Black's versatility has been big for the team this season with his ability to defend, score, pass and rebound. He averaged 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals entering Tuesday and should still be a valuable contributor once Orlando is fully healthy again. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 16-12

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: @ CHI (Dec. 26), @ OKC (Dec. 28), @ MEM (Dec. 30)

Young riser: VJ Edgecombe

It remains remarkable to think that, at this time a year ago, the 76ers thought they had no chance at keeping their top-six protected first-round pick, and now they find themselves with their backcourt of the future in Tyrese Maxey and rookie Edgecombe after managing to do so. Edgecombe has shown the ability to take on an increased playmaking role lately when Maxey has been sidelined with an illness, and is the team's leader in plus-minus, which falls in line with coach Nick Nurse's willingness to trust a rookie guard to take on a big role for a team with playoff ambitions. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 18-13

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: @ WAS (Dec. 26), vs. GS (Dec. 28), vs. ORL (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Jamal Shead

Nikola Jokic leads all qualified players with 11.6 assists per 36 minutes, and in second place -- right ahead of Josh Giddey and Cade Cunningham -- is Shead, a backup in Toronto, who's averaging 9.6 dimes per 36 minutes. Shead has a rough jump shot (35.5% from the field, 32.3% on 3-pointers), but the 2024 second-round selection is a solid rotation player, able to make plays for teammates, avoid turnovers and provide hard-nosed defense despite his diminutive size. -- Zach Kram

2025-26 record: 16-13

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ NO (Dec. 26), @ NO (Dec. 27), @ WAS (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Mark Williams

A few months after the Lakers rescinded their deal with the Hornets to acquire Williams, citing a failed physical examination, the Suns put together their own trade package for the 7-1 big man. Williams, who turned 24 this month, has been a steady presence for Phoenix -- averaging 12.6 points on 66.5% shooting, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and, most importantly, appearing in 24 of the Suns' 29 games. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 17-14

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ NYK (Dec. 25), @ HOU (Dec. 27), @ SA (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Jaylon Tyson

The No. 20 pick in the 2024 draft, Tyson has emerged for the Cavs as a legit starting-caliber forward after a quiet rookie season. Tyson is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds on 51.9% shooting and 44.9% from 3, continuing to produce despite the team struggling around him. The Cavs have dropped four out of seven games and will enter their Christmas game against the Knicks as one of the most disappointing teams in the league so far. But Tyson has taken advantage of the opportunity around him to carve out a role for himself. -- Jamal Collier

2025-26 record: 15-15

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: @ ATL (Dec. 26), vs. IND (Dec. 27), vs. DEN (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Kel'el Ware

Ware is still only 21 and has flashed massive potential. Entering Tuesday's game against Toronto, Ware went on a three-game double-double tear. He had 28 points and 19 rebounds in a loss to the Knicks, and in a loss to Boston, Ware put up 24 points and 14 rebounds. Before that, in a win at Brooklyn, Ware had 22 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. During that same span, the 7-footer buried a combined 12-of-16 from beyond the arc. Of course, the issue is consistency, effort and delivering what Erik Spoelstra needs. Just before that massive three-game stretch, Ware had a combined 19 points in the four games prior. The slumping Heat will need a consistently impactful Ware to get back on the right track. -- Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 15-15

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: vs. DAL (Dec. 25), @ TOR (Dec. 28), @ BKN (Dec. 29)

Breaking News from Shams Charania Download the ESPN app and enable Shams Charania's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Young riser: Quinten Post

After two months of rotation chaos, Steve Kerr has landed on a starting lineup he said he wants to maintain. That includes second-year center Quinten Post next to Draymond Green in the frontcourt. Post is a 7-foot stretch option, getting up a high volume of jumpers. His 8.6 attempted 3s per 36 minutes are the second most among all NBA centers behind only Brook Lopez. The Warriors need the accuracy to tick upward. He's at 33.1% after making 40.8% as a rookie. But the theory is simple: Provide extra offensive space next to Green while also easing his defensive burden. Post has encouraging rim protection numbers this season, and the Warriors have a 103.4 defensive rating with him on the floor, the best on the team. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 15-16

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: vs. MIA (Dec. 26), vs. NYK (Dec. 27), @ OKC (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Jalen Johnson

Johnson just turned 24, and he might be one of the fastest-rising young talents in the league. Johnson's breakout season last year was cut short because of injury, but he took another massive leap forward, averaging 23.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists with 39.3% 3-point shooting entering the Hawks' game against Chicago on Tuesday. With Trae Young out for a good chunk of the early season because of injury, Johnson stepped into the lead role and had six triple-doubles, including four straight earlier this month, entering Tuesday night. Even with Young back, Johnson has put up big points, scoring 43 against Charlotte last week and 36 against Chicago on Sunday. Johnson isn't just an All-Star; he has a solid argument for being in contention for All-NBA. -- Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 14-16

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: vs. MIL (Dec. 26), @ WAS (Dec. 28), vs. PHI (Dec. 30)

Young riser: Cedric Coward

The 22-year old rookie started in 16 consecutive games, scoring in double figures in 16 straight contests headed into Memphis' matchup Monday at Oklahoma City. The Grizzlies traded up to No. 11 on draft night to select Coward, who played in just six games during his senior season at Washington State. Still, Memphis' brass was ecstatic to acquire Coward, who brings size and tenacity on the defensive end at shooting guard while shooting 32.1% from deep on 4.5 attempts per game. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 14-15

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: vs. PHI (Dec. 26), vs. MIL (Dec. 27), vs. MIN (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Matas Buzelis

The Bulls' second-year forward has been the key to their recent four-game winning streak, and his ascension on offense has been one of the team's few bright spots. Buzelis is averaging 19.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 0.8 steals during the past four games. That has helped Chicago's offense get back to the level it began at at the start of the season, when it shared the ball and played at one of the fastest paces in the league, a style that helps Buzelis thrive. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 12-18

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. LAC (Dec. 26), vs. BOS (Dec. 28), vs. DAL (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Shaedon Sharpe

After a slow start, Sharpe has delivered the kind of step forward the Blazers were hoping for after signing the 22-year-old guard to a four-year contract extension in October. Sharpe is averaging 23.5 PPG since Nov. 1, shooting an effective 55% from the field. And Sharpe's defense has been reliable enough to count on him as a starter after being moved to the bench for an extended stretch last season. The more experienced Deni Avdija is Portland's cornerstone player, but Sharpe is cementing his case as part of the Blazers' core. -- Kevin Pelton

2025-26 record: 12-19

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: @ GS (Dec. 25), @ SAC (Dec. 27), @ POR (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Cooper Flagg

No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, who turned 19 over the weekend, is living up to the hype. LeBron James is the only player who had similar production as an 18-year-old as Flagg, who played out of position as a point guard to start the season. Since shifting to his natural forward position, Flagg has averaged 20.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 50.5% from the floor. He's the only rookie to rank in the top three in his class in scoring, rebounding, assists, blocks and steals. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 12-18

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: @ MEM (Dec. 26), @ CHI (Dec. 27), @ CHA (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Ryan Rollins

The emergence of guard Rollins has been one of the few bright spots for the free-falling Bucks, who have dropped five of their past seven games since Giannis Antetokounmpo strained his right calf earlier this month. Rollins is averaging 17 points and 5.9 assists on 47.2% shooting (38.7% from 3) just over two years after being waived by the Wizards. Yet, Rollins has seen his minutes dwindle to 25.8 per game in the past six, and he has been coming off the bench recently as coach Doc Rivers aims to split up his two point guards, Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. Rollins has been one of the team's best players all season long and shouldn't see his role reduced if the team has a chance to save its season. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 10-20

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ ORL (Dec. 26), vs. MIL (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Kon Knueppel

On Monday, No. 4 pick Knueppel smashed the record for fastest NBA player ever to 100 career 3-pointers, accomplishing the feat in his 29th game -- 12 games fewer than Lauri Markkanen, the previous record holder. Knueppel has combined high volume (8.7 attempts per game) with 41.4% accuracy and is not far from 50-40-90 shooting splits. (He's shooting just 47% overall.) Duke teammate Cooper Flagg has surpassed Knueppel as the favorite for Rookie of the Year, but either way, Knueppel is a building block for a franchise badly in need of one. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 10-19

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: vs. DET (Dec. 26), @ SA (Dec. 27), vs. BOS (Dec. 30)

Young riser: Keyonte George

A third-year guard, George should be on any short list of Most Improved Player candidates. He lost his starting job midway through last season but has boosted his scoring average from 7.1 points to 23.9 points per game while making similar leaps in field goal percentage (.447), true shooting percentage (.603) and assists (6.9). The Jazz are optimistic that George, 22, and 19-year-old rookie Ace Bailey can be foundation pieces in Utah as the franchise turns the corner to become competitive in the near future. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 8-23

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: vs. PHX (Dec. 26), vs. PHX (Dec. 27), vs. NYK (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Derik Queen

Queen has been central to the Pelicans' improbable five-game winning streak after a 3-22 start, averaging 15.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG and 5.0 APG on 59.1% shooting in that span. Fellow lottery pick Jeremiah Fears has been impressive, too, maintaining better efficiency than the typical teenage starter at point guard, but Queen has emerged as the stronger prospect despite going six picks after Fears. The winning streak has also reduced the likelihood of New Orleans giving up a top-four pick from the deal for Queen. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 9-19

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: @ MIN (Dec. 27), vs. GS (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Noah Clowney

Clowney is a bright spot on the lowly Nets. However, the Nets have fared better in the past month and Clowney's performances have mirrored that, as he's finding his way in the absence of Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr., taking even more of a leading role. Clowney averaged 17.3 points and shot 37% from 3 in the past month. The Nets would certainly like that number closer to 40, but on the volume he's taking, it's a positive development. With the Nets keeping all five of their first-round picks from last June's draft, the situation was ripe for someone to take full advantage, and it has been Clowney, in Year 3, who looks to be stepping forward the best. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 8-21

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: @ POR (Dec. 26), vs. DET (Dec. 28), vs. SAC (Dec. 30)

Young riser: Kobe Sanders

Though much has been said about the Clippers' offseason personnel decisions skewing more toward the nursing home than neophytes, Sanders, 23, has been a bright spot despite the team's early struggles. The 6-8 guard, taken with the No. 50 pick in the second round, is averaging 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.4 minutes per game and was key in LA's 115-92 road win in Atlanta earlier this month when he put up 17 points on 5-for-6 shooting and four assists. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 7-23

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. DAL (Dec. 27), @ LAL (Dec. 28), @ LAC (Dec. 30)

Young riser: Maxime Raynaud

Injuries have sidelined Domantas Sabonis for all but 11 games. He has a partially torn meniscus that will force him to miss at least another month. That has left a frontcourt void, and the Kings, prioritizing youth, have given the starting center job to second-round rookie Raynaud. He has started eight consecutive games and averaged a steady 14.3 points and 9.6 rebounds during that stretch, living as a dump-off target for Russell Westbrook, who has assisted on 33 of Raynaud's made field goals (25 more than any other teammate). Several people in the organization have been raving about Raynaud's growth over the past month. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 6-24

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: vs. BOS (Dec. 26), @ MIA (Dec. 27), @ HOU (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Bennedict Mathurin

Mathurin is in one of the more interesting contractual situations in the league: The former No. 6 pick is the franchise's highest-drafted player since the 1980s, but he ran hot and cold in the playoffs last spring and is set to become a restricted free agent next summer. The Pacers didn't give Mathurin an extension, so now they could wait until next summer to re-sign him, let him leave or try to trade him in-season. It's hard to say where Mathurin fits onto the team. He remains an explosive scorer (career-high 18.7 PPG this season) but doesn't contribute much else, with more career turnovers than assists. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 5-23

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: vs. TOR (Dec. 26), vs. MEM (Dec. 28), vs. PHX (Dec. 29)

Young riser: Alex Sarr

Sarr was incredibly raw as a rookie in 2024-25, as the No. 2 pick showed flashes of potential but had the worst effective field goal percentage (45.7%) of any qualified player. As a sophomore, however, Sarr has made massive strides: He's averaging 18.9 points per game on league-average shooting efficiency (54.9% eFG), and his 1.9 blocks per game rank near the top of the NBA leaderboard. -- Kram