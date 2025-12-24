Open Extended Reactions

Beware homeowners, the "Wet Bandits" are back in the streets -- sort of.

Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen and Erik Phillips, Utah's vice president of performance health care, arrived at Utah's game Tuesday night dressed as the fictional criminal duo from the "Home Alone" holiday movie series.

The 7-foot-1 Markkanen appropriately took the role of the taller Marv Murchins, who was played by actor Daniel Stern, while Phillips dressed as Joe Pesci's Harry Lyme. Each of them wore the trademark look of the characters, who appeared in "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York."

Markkanen, averaging a career-high 27.8 points heading into Tuesday, and Phillips strolled into Delta Center together before the Jazz faced the Memphis Grizzlies.

The "Wet Bandits" got their nickname because it was Murchins' calling card to leave the water running at every house they robbed. However, the nickname came to bite them at the end of the first film. When police arrested the duo in the first film, they referenced the water running at houses, tying the duo to multiple robberies.

The sequel follows Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin McCallister from Chicago to New York, where the two-man team rebranded as the "Sticky Bandits" after Murchins used double-sided tape to steal money from a bucket.