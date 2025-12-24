Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- Anthony Edwards scored 38 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns for the first time and hold off the New York Knicks 115-104 on Tuesday night.

Julius Randle had 17 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and Rudy Gobert contributed 11 points, 16 rebounds and his reliably fierce rim protection for the Wolves (20-10), who have won 10 of 12.

Towns scored a season-high 40 points before fouling out in the final minute for the Knicks (20-9) in the absence of fellow All-Star Jalen Brunson, who rested his previously injured ankle.

Knicks coach Mike Brown pointed to Towns' foul trouble as a factor in Tuesday's loss.

"Oh, you know, KAT -- obviously he can score. He had 40 tonight," Brown said. "I said it before, he's a walking double-double. He just has to continue to try not to pick up cheap fouls. He had a couple of cheap fouls where he led with his hand or hooked the guy, and now we have to sit him for X amount of minutes when he needs to be on the floor."

Tyler Kolek started for Brunson and had 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Brunson, who had 47 points in a win over Miami on Sunday, joined OG Anunoby (ankle), Miles McBride (ankle) and Landry Shamet (shoulder) on the shelf to leave the backcourt thin -- and make Towns the go-to scorer in his homecoming game against his original team.

Towns had 32 points and 20 rebounds in his first game back at Target Center a year ago, when the Knicks won 133-107. He didn't play in the rematch in New York the next month, a 116-99 win for the Wolves. Earlier this season, Towns had 15 points toward a 137-114 victory over Minnesota at Madison Square Garden.

These matchups are emotional for Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, too, whom the Wolves acquired in the stunning trade before last season that sent their cornerstone East. Randle came alive down the stretch, flexing to the crowd after a couple of tough shots to help the Wolves recover from a 16-point lead they squandered earlier and build their advantage back to 17 late in the fourth quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.