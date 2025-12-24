Open Extended Reactions

Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee and is expected to miss some time, sources told ESPN.

An MRI revealed no structural damage or major injury after he went down in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Johnson was able to limp to the bench but did not return to the game. The Nuggets originally listed him as having a right knee sprain.

Johnson, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade for Michael Porter Jr. before the season, is averaging 11.7 points and 30.6 minutes.