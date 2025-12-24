        <
        >

          Sources: Nuggets F Johnson has bone bruise, will miss some time

          play
          Shams: Cam Johnson will miss 'some time' for Nuggets (0:42)

          Shams Charania gives an update on Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson's injury. (0:42)

          • Shams CharaniaDec 24, 2025, 08:25 PM
            Close
              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.

          Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee and is expected to miss some time, sources told ESPN.

          An MRI revealed no structural damage or major injury after he went down in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Johnson was able to limp to the bench but did not return to the game. The Nuggets originally listed him as having a right knee sprain.

          Johnson, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade for Michael Porter Jr. before the season, is averaging 11.7 points and 30.6 minutes.