Open Extended Reactions

It's the NBA's oldest tradition -- Christmas Day games and stars around the league are making sure they arrive in style.

Since the NBA's inaugural season in 1946-47, games have been played on the holiday. This year marks the 18th straight season with a five-game slate on Christmas Day. The festivities tip off at noon ET when the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the final matchup beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Along the way, some of the NBA's biggest names stayed in the holiday spirit with their pregame fashion. Whether it's an ugly Christmas sweater or a cozy fit, the runway before taking the court was made worthwhile.

Here's a look at the top fashionable arrivals of the NBA 2025 Christmas Day slate.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers