Karl-Anthony Towns gave his longtime girlfriend a special Christmas present: an engagement ring.

The New York Knicks center proposed to Jordyn Woods, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post Thursday. Towns, who put up 11 points and 14 rebounds in the Knicks' 126-124 Christmas Day win, got down on one knee at a rooftop venue with the New York City skyline in the back.

The couple quipped in the caption: "Marry Christmas."

Knicks guards Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart shared the post on their Instagram stories, with Brunson writing, "Let's gooooooo." Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee were among those who sent congratulations in the comments.

Towns and Woods have been dating since 2020, officially announcing their relationship in September of that year. For Towns' 30th birthday in November, Woods surprised him with a black 1990s Isuzu Trooper, the car Towns' late mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, drove when he was a kid.

Woods has been a frequent attendee of Towns' games since the two began their relationship.