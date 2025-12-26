Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Lakers guard Austin Reaves was ruled out at halftime of L.A.'s Christmas Day 119-96 loss to the Houston Rockets because of a sore left calf, the team announced.

Reaves had recently missed three games with what the Lakers termed a mild left calf strain, but had returned from the injury Tuesday and scored 17 points in 22 minutes off the bench against the Phoenix Suns.

He started against Houston, though Lakers coach JJ Redick said Reaves would remain on a minutes restriction.

Reaves scored 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting in 15 minutes in the first half against the Rockets. Marcus Smart started the third quarter in Reaves' place.