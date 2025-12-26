Anthony Davis is unable to finish the game for the Mavericks vs. the Warriors with a groin injury. (0:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis has sustained a minor groin strain and is expected to miss a few games, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday.

Davis, a significant trade target, will be evaluated daily. The Mavericks have taken a cautious approach with injuries, specifically for Davis this season, and will continue to do so.

Davis suffered this injury with 8:50 remaining in the second quarter of the Mavericks' 126-116 Christmas Day loss to the Golden State Warriors. He pulled up after attempting to sprint to catch a hit-ahead pass in transition and immediately limped to the bench, asking for a substitution.

He was ruled out at halftime due to right groin spasms.

Davis, 32, has dealt with a series of muscle strains since arriving in Dallas in February as the headliner in the return of the controversial Luka Doncic trade.

Davis, who was recovering from an abdominal strain at the time of the trade, suffered a related adductor strain in his Dallas debut. That injury sidelined him for 18 games. He missed 14 games earlier this season due to a left calf strain.

The Mavericks are 8-8 with Davis in the lineup this season and 4-12 when he does not play.