Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is expected to miss at least four weeks due to a calf strain, a source told ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday.

Reaves was ruled out at halftime of a 119-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday because of a sore left calf and left Crypto.com Arena without a brace on his left leg. The team said an MRI on Friday revealed a grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain.

Reaves had recently missed three games with what the Lakers termed a mild left calf strain. He had returned from the injury Tuesday and scored 17 points in 22 minutes off the bench against the Phoenix Suns.

He started against Houston, though Redick had said Reaves would remain on a minutes restriction.

Reaves scored 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting in 15 minutes in the first half against the Rockets. Marcus Smart started the third quarter in Reaves' place.