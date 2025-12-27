        <
          Hornets' Knueppel limps off with ankle injury; X-rays negative

          • ESPN News Services
          Dec 27, 2025, 03:32 AM

          Charlotte Hornets rookie guard Kon Knueppel injured his right ankle late in the second quarter and did not return Friday night in a 120-105 win over the Orlando Magic.

          Hornets coach Charles Lee said X-rays on Knueppel's ankle were negative and he would be evaluated again when the team returns to Charlotte.

          The Hornets led 57-48 in the final seconds of the first half when Knueppel, who ranks second among NBA rookies in scoring and 3-point shooting, went up to defend a Desmond Bane drive to the basket and landed on Bane's foot, twisting his ankle.

          Knueppel had scored 16 points, all in the first quarter, while making all four of his 3-point shots. He entered the game averaging 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.