Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the starting lineup for Saturday night's game against the Chicago Bulls after an eight-game absence.

Antetokounmpo is expected to be on a minutes restriction Saturday, head coach Doc Rivers said. He has not played since Dec. 3 due to a right calf strain.

Milwaukee has gone 2-6 in the eight games without Antetokounmpo, falling to 11th place in the East at 12-19.

Earlier this month, Antetokounmpo called the injury a soleus strain, the same injury that kept him out of the 2024 playoffs.

In 17 games this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 63.9% from the field. Milwaukee is 9-8 when he does play and 3-11 when he's sidelined.