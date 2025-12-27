        <
        >

          Giannis (right calf) starting vs. Bulls after missing 8 games

          play
          Giannis exits game with non-contact injury (1:14)

          Giannis Antetokounmpo exits the game after appearing to suffer a noncontact injury. (1:14)

          • Jamal CollierDec 27, 2025, 04:03 PM
            Close
              Jamal Collier is an NBA reporter at ESPN. Collier covers the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and the Midwest region of the NBA, including stories such as Minnesota's iconic jersey swap between Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson. He has been at ESPN since Sept. 2021 and previously covered the Bulls for the Chicago Tribune. You can reach out to Jamal on Twitter @JamalCollier or via email Jamal.Collier@espn.com.

          Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the starting lineup for Saturday night's game against the Chicago Bulls after an eight-game absence.

          Antetokounmpo is expected to be on a minutes restriction Saturday, head coach Doc Rivers said. He has not played since Dec. 3 due to a right calf strain.

          Milwaukee has gone 2-6 in the eight games without Antetokounmpo, falling to 11th place in the East at 12-19.

          Earlier this month, Antetokounmpo called the injury a soleus strain, the same injury that kept him out of the 2024 playoffs.

          In 17 games this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 63.9% from the field. Milwaukee is 9-8 when he does play and 3-11 when he's sidelined.