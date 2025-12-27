Open Extended Reactions

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, as long as he clears his pregame routine without any issues, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Antetokounmpo has not played since Dec.3, missing the team's past eight games with a right calf strain. He will still need to clear tests by the team's medical staff before the game, but if all goes well the Bucks could have their two-time MVP back on the floor for the start of a critical juncture.

Milwaukee has gone 2-6 in the eight games without Antetokounmpo, falling to 11th place in the East.

Antetokounmpo called the injury a soleus strain earlier this month, the same injury that kept him out of the 2024 playoffs.

In 17 games this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 64% from the field. Milwaukee is 10-7 when he does play and they are 3-11 when he's sidelined.

