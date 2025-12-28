Open Extended Reactions

SAN ANTONIO -- Spurs center Victor Wembanyama will return to the starting lineup Saturday night against the Utah Jazz, but point guard De'Aaron Fox will miss the game after experiencing tightness in his left adductor.

Wembanyama has come off the bench in seven straight games since returning from a strained left calf that kept him out for 12 games. San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson brought Wembanyama off the bench due to a minutes restriction as the 7-foot-4 star worked to regain his strength and conditioning.

Fox was downgraded to questionable Friday afternoon and ruled out Saturday.

Fox missed the first eight games of the season after straining his right hamstring during the offseason. He is averaging 21.9 points, 6.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 22 games this season for surging San Antonio.

The Spurs have won eight straight, including three straight victories over Oklahoma City in two weeks.

Julian Champagnie will make his 18th start of the season with Fox out.