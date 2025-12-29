Open Extended Reactions

Veteran 7-foot center Mo Bamba has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, his representatives, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports and Greer Love, told ESPN on Sunday.

Bamba has averaged 16.5 points and 12 rebounds with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars team and now brings much-needed size to the Raptors' frontcourt in his eighth NBA season.

He played for the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans a season ago, averaging 4.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 12.9 minutes per contest in 32 games.

Bamba, 27, was the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA draft to the Orlando Magic. In 364 career games, he has averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Raptors improved to 19-14 on Sunday, outlasting the Golden State Warriors 141-127 in overtime. Scottie Barnes scored 23 points, matched a Raptors franchise record with a career-high 25 rebounds and added 10 assists for his seventh career triple-double.

The Raptors won despite playing without center Jakob Poeltl, who sat for the fifth time in six games with a lower back injury.