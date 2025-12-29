        <
        >

          Mo Bamba, Toronto Raptors agree on one-year deal, agents say

          • Shams CharaniaDec 29, 2025, 12:20 AM
            Close
              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.

          Veteran 7-foot center Mo Bamba has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, his representatives, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports and Greer Love, told ESPN on Sunday.

          Bamba has averaged 16.5 points and 12 rebounds with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars team and now brings much-needed size to the Raptors' frontcourt in his eighth NBA season.

          He played for the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans a season ago, averaging 4.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 12.9 minutes per contest in 32 games.

          Bamba, 27, was the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA draft to the Orlando Magic. In 364 career games, he has averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.

          The Raptors improved to 19-14 on Sunday, outlasting the Golden State Warriors 141-127 in overtime. Scottie Barnes scored 23 points, matched a Raptors franchise record with a career-high 25 rebounds and added 10 assists for his seventh career triple-double.

          The Raptors won despite playing without center Jakob Poeltl, who sat for the fifth time in six games with a lower back injury.