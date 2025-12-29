Kendrick Perkins explains why the Thunder have struggled against the Spurs' size. (1:48)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein will miss time after straining his left calf for the second time this season.

Hartenstein was ruled out of Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after exiting Sunday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers late in the third quarter.

The Thunder did not announce a timetable for Hartenstein's recovery. He missed six games after originally straining the soleus, a muscle in the lower calf, on Nov. 26, returning 17 days later.

Hartenstein has averaged 11.2 points and a team-high 10.4 rebounds for the defending champion Thunder, who have a league-best 27-5 record.

Oklahoma City's frontcourt depth has also been depleted by the absence of backup center Jaylin Williams, who was ruled out of a seventh consecutive game Monday with right heel bursitis.