CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges left Monday night's 123-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks with a right ankle injury and did not return.

The injury occurred early in the first quarter as Bridges tried to fight through a screen set by Myles Turner and stepped awkwardly on his right foot before falling to the floor. He stayed in the game but then appeared to hurt it again as he closed out on a 3-point attempt by Gary Trent Jr. and landed on his right foot and came up hobbling.

He exited the game and did not return for the second quarter, finishing with three points and three rebounds in seven minutes.

The Hornets were already thin with shooting guard Kon Knueppel (ankle) and center Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) sidelined with injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.