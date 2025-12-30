Nikola Jokic goes down hard and limps off to the Nuggets' locker room at the end of the first half vs. the Heat. (0:41)

MIAMI -- Nuggets star Nikola Jokic limped off the court at halftime of Denver's game against the Miami Heat on Monday night after injuring his left knee with about three seconds left before the intermission.

He will have an MRI on Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Jokic was alone under the basket and appeared to step forward to help Denver's Spencer Jones defend a drive by Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr. as time was about to expire in the second quarter. While backtracking, Jones stepped on Jokic's left foot and it seemed the center's knee buckled.

Jokic collapsed to the court, grabbing at the knee and writhing in pain. He was helped to his feet, then made his way to the locker room under his own power.

Jokic was not on the floor for the second half and the Nuggets did not immediately release any news on the severity of the injury.

The Nuggets have dealt with some major injury issues this season and were playing Monday without three would-be starters -- Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain) and Cam Johnson (right knee injury management).

Denver has managed its way through those -- thanks in large part to Jokic.

"The things that he's doing this year," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before Monday's game, "are really remarkable."

Jokic had 21 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds in the first half. If he misses any time, it would be a massive blow to Denver. Jokic is a three-time MVP and certainly was in the early MVP conversation this season, having entered Monday averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 11.1 assists -- well on his way to a triple-double average for the second consecutive season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.