Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic suffered a left knee hyperextension during Monday night's 147-123 loss at the Miami Heat, the team announced Tuesday.

Jokic will miss at least four weeks, when he will be re-evaluated.

With about three seconds left before intermission, Jokic limped off the court and did not return in the second half.

"Immediately, he knew something was wrong," coach David Adelman said after the game. "Anybody who gets hurt in this game, it's kind of gut-wrenching, especially somebody as special as he is."

Jokic was alone under the basket and appeared to step forward to help Denver's Spencer Jones defend a drive by Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr. as time was about to expire in the second quarter. While backtracking, Jones stepped on Jokic's left foot and it seemed the center's knee buckled a bit.

Jokic collapsed to the court, grabbing at the knee. He was helped to his feet, then made his way to the locker room under his own power but with a pronounced limp.

The Nuggets were scheduled to fly to Toronto on Tuesday for a game against the Raptors on Wednesday.

