Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis will return from a 10-game absence Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Porzingis has not played since Dec. 5 because of an illness, a 10-game stretch in which the Hawks went 2-8. He did not travel to Oklahoma City for Monday night's 140-129 loss.

A return by Porzingis -- who is averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 13 games this season -- would give some much-needed size to Atlanta (15-19).

While with the Boston Celtics last season, the veteran big man was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a disorder of the autonomic nervous system. Porzingis and his doctors found solutions over the summer to manage his health, and he entered this season saying he felt good and confident he was past what ailed him.

Porzingis was slowed severely last season and averaged just 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 21 minutes in 11 playoff games for the Celtics.