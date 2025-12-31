Trail Blazers have ingredients to trouble Thunder in New Year's Game on Disney+ Philippines

The new year tips off with more than fireworks for Filipino basketball fans. As the calendar flips to 2026, the hardwood takes center stage with a New Year's Day showdown between an Oklahoma City Thunder squad that's already ahead of the curve and a fast-rising Portland Trail Blazers team at 9 a.m. PHT.

Here's why this matchup deserves a spot on your Disney+ watchlist.

Blazers' bigs against the Thunder

If there's a matchup profile that has given Oklahoma City problems, it's sustained length on the defensive end. That weakness surfaced clearly in their three losses to San Antonio Spurs, in which waves of tall guards and wings funneled drives into a crowded paint anchored by Victor Wembanyama; even a secondary rim presence such as Luke Kornet made finishing at the rim uncomfortable. Against teams that can shrink the floor, and contest without fouling, the Thunder's downhill attack has shown cracks.

That context matters, because Portland are built to present a similar challenge. The Trail Blazers may not mirror San Antonio's star power, but they possess the same defensive ingredients that can disrupt Oklahoma City's rhythm: Size at the rim, physical point-of-attack defenders, and the ability to force scorers into tougher shot diets.

Portland check the rim-deterrence box with ease against a drive-heavy Thunder offense.

Rookie center Donovan Clingan anchors the paint, with Robert Williams III providing vertical athleticism off the bench, combining for 3.5 blocks per game. On the perimeter, the Blazers can throw multiple looks at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, leaning on 2024-25 All-Defensive Second Team selection Toumani Camara and, when healthy, six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday to apply pressure without overhelping.

The numbers may not immediately scream elite defense because Portland sit No. 20 in defensive rating -- but the eye test from their two meetings tells a different story. Oklahoma City struggled to find clean looks, shooting just 44% and 42% in those games, a sign that Portland's length and physicality were enough to take the Thunder out of their comfort zones and force them into a half-court grind.

Having split the first two games of the regular season, this is another great test for the Thunder to show whether they have found solutions in scoring efficiently against a lengthy squad like the Blazers.

Young dynamic duos battle

If Oklahoma City can already lay claim to the league's premier present-and-future duo in Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams, Portland aren't far behind in carving out their own emerging pairing. Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe may still be developing, but they represent the Blazers' clearest path toward long-term contention -- a duo built on versatility, shot creation, and steady year-to-year growth.

SGA continues to operate on an MVP tier, putting together another dominant campaign with 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while posting elite shooting splits of 55.9/41.5/88.3. His ability to score at all three levels remains the engine of Oklahoma City's offense. Alongside him, Williams is rounding back into rhythm after returning from injury, but his impact hasn't waned; he is averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while serving as the Thunder's secondary creator and connective piece.

On Portland's side, internal growth has been the story. Avdija has made one of the biggest leaps in the league, jumping from a 16.9-point scorer into an All-Star-caliber force at 25.6 points per game, while expanding his playmaking responsibilities with 6.9 assists. Sharpe, meanwhile, has continued to evolve beyond explosive highlights, averaging 22.1 points per game and showing improved shot selection despite a slight dip in minutes from 31.3 to 29.5 per contest.

When these four share the floor, the matchup becomes more than a star showcase: It's a measuring stick. Oklahoma City's polished, playoff-ready duo against Portland's fast-rising tandem sets the tone for the game, framing this contest as both a test of present dominance and a glimpse into the league's next wave of star partnerships.