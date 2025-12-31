The Knicks erase a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to take down the Cavaliers to open up the Christmas Day slate. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The NBA saw its best Christmas Day viewership numbers in 15 years, the league announced Wednesday.

More than 47 million people in the U.S. watched at least some of the five-game slate on ABC and ESPN, which represents a 45% increase over last year. And there was an average of 5.5 million viewers for the games, up 4% from a year ago.