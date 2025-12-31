        <
          Bulls won't have injured Josh Giddey, Coby White, Zach Collins

          Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls: Game Highlights (1:12)

          • Jamal CollierDec 31, 2025, 08:00 PM
          CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls will be without three rotation players for a while.

          The team announced Wednesday afternoon that guard Josh Giddey will be re-evaluated in two weeks with a strained left hamstring; guard Coby White has right calf tightness and will be re-evaluated in one week and backup center Zach Collins will be re-evaluated in 10 days with a sprained right toe.

          ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday night that Giddey will be out for at least a few weeks, which combined with White, leaves Chicago without its starting backcourt and two leading scorers entering a stretch of five games in the next seven days.

          Both Giddey and White left Monday's game against the Timberwolves with injuries. Giddey was in the midst of a career year, averaging 19.2 points, 9.0 assists and 8.9 rebounds, all career-bests. White was also averaging 19.2 points per game on 45% shooting, working his way back into a groove after missing the start of the season with a calf strain suffered in August.

          Collins also missed the start of the season with a broken left wrist. He returned for 10 games and was averaging 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.

          The Bulls have dropped back-to-back games following a five-game winning streak in December. They enter Wednesday's game against the Pelicans 15-17, having already registered a pair of five-game winning streaks and two separate five-game losing streaks during the 2025-26 season.