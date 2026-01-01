SAN ANTONIO -- Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama limped off the court in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's 134-132 win over the New York Knicks after his left knee buckled as he tried to secure a rebound under the basket.

Wembanyama was injured with 10:32 left in the game with the Spurs trailing 106-92 as he battled under the basket with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordan Clarkson for a rebound. Wembanyama immediately grabbed at his left knee after the play. Teammate Stephon Castle helped Wembanyama back to his feet, and the Frenchman hobbled to the locker room under his own power.

The Spurs did not immediately provide an update on Wembanyama's status, though he returned to the bench with 1:22 left wearing team warmups.

Wembanyama appeared to tell Castle "I'm fine" as the guard helped him up and appeared to deliver the same message to the sellout crowd of 18,062 as he hobbled off the floor and headed to the locker room.

Wembanyama finished with 31 points with 13 rebounds in 24 minutes on the floor.

A third-year veteran, Wembanyama previously sat out 12 games earlier in the season due to a left calf strain. He returned to the lineup on Dec. 13 during the semifinals of the NBA Cup against Oklahoma City and came off the bench in his first six outings back from the injury before making his first start on Dec. 27 in a loss to the Utah Jazz.

Wembanyama entered the contest Wednesday averaging 24.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks.