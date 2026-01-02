Open Extended Reactions

Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas will be reevaluated in four weeks after sustaining a right calf strain in Wednesday's 106-103 win over the Toronto Raptors, the team announced Thursday.

Valanciunas limped off with 4:03 left in the third quarter against the Raptors. He finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes against his former team.

Valanciunas is the backup to Nikola Jokic, who hyperextended his left knee in Monday's loss to the Miami Heat. Jokic is set to be reevaluated in four weeks.

The Nuggets are also without starters Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Christian Braun (ankle) and Cam Johnson (knee).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.