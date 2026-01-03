Victor Wembanyama lands awkwardly after going up for a rebound and heads straight to the Spurs' locker room. (0:44)

San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama is listed as out for Saturday night's game against Portland.

An MRI on Thursday showed that Wembanyama did not sustain ligament damage to the left knee he hyperextended Wednesday night in a win over the New York Knicks, league sources told ESPN.

Wembanyama didn't travel with the Spurs to Indianapolis for Friday's 123-133 win over the Indiana Pacers because team officials wanted him to take advantage of the treatment options available at Victory Capital Performance Center.

Wembanyama was injured with 10:32 remaining against the Knicks as he battled Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordan Clarkson for a rebound under the basket. Upon landing on the floor, Wembanyama immediately grabbed at his left knee. Teammate Stephon Castle stepped in to help Wembanyama back to his feet, and the center hobbled to the locker room under his own power.

As he left the floor, he yelled to fans in attendance at Frost Bank Center, "I'll be all right." Wembanyama then returned to the bench with 1:22 left to play, wearing team warmups. He finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds in 24 minutes.

Wembanyama sat out 12 games earlier this season because of a left calf strain. The third-year center returned to the Spurs lineup Dec. 13 during the semifinal round of the NBA Cup against the Oklahoma City Thunder and came off the bench in his first six games after the injury before making his first start Dec. 27 in a 127-114 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Wembanyama leads San Antonio in scoring (24.0 points per game), rebounding (11.6) and blocks (3.0).