The Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons will be without starters Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris for at least the next few games, the team announced Saturday.

Duren, who has a left ankle strain, and Harris, who has a left hip strain, won't travel to Cleveland for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers. Duren will be reevaluated in one week; Harris will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Duren is in the midst of a breakout year for the Pistons, averaging 17.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. He suffered the injury in Thursday's loss to the Miami Heat, one of three losses in Detroit's last four games.

Reserve guard Caris LeVert is also not traveling to Cleveland as he continues his recovery from right knee inflammation. He's listed as day-to-day.

After Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, the Pistons return home for games against the Knicks, Bulls, Clippers, Suns, Pacers and Celtics.