The injury-ravaged Denver Nuggets will be getting reinforcements Sunday as starters Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon are available to play vs. the Nets in Brooklyn.

Braun had missed 23 games with an ankle injury while Gordon had missed 19 straight games because of a hamstring strain. Braun was in the starting lineup while Gordon came off the bench. Both will be on a minutes limit.

Their return is a welcome sight for a Nuggets team that kept losing key players in recent weeks and played the last two games without four starters.

Superstar center Nikola Jokic, starting forward Cameron Johnson and reserve big man Jonas Valanciunas are all still expected to miss multiple weeks.

The Nuggets will be facing former longtime teammate Michael Porter Jr. in Sunday's matchup in Brooklyn. Porter had missed the previous two games with illness but is available to play against his former team.