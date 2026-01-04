Open Extended Reactions

The Sacramento Kings are getting their leading scorer back, as Zach LaVine is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

LaVine missed nine games after injuring his left ankle Dec. 14 against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he landed awkwardly on a drive into the lane.

LaVine, 30, is averaging 20.2 points per game for the Kings, who have struggled to an 8-27 record this season.

Sacramento went 2-7 with LaVine out.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.