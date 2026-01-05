How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

The 2025 NBA season is in full swing! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 12 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.
[Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]
What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?
Week 12:
Tuesday, January 6
New York Knicks @ Detroit Pistons, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Denver Nuggets @ Philadelphia 76ers, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2
Golden State Warriors @ LA Clippers, 2:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Wednesday, January 7
Miami Heat @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 12:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Dallas Mavericks @ Sacramento Kings, 3:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Thursday, January 8
Denver Nuggets @ Boston Celtics, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
LA Lakers @ San Antonio Spurs, 1:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Friday, January 9
Miami Heat @ Chicago Bulls, 12:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2
Saturday, January 10
Philadelphia 76ers @ Orlando Magic, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2
Houston Rockets @ Portland Trail Blazers, 2:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2
Sunday, January 11
Miami Heat @ Indiana Pacers, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2
Monday, January 12
New York Knicks @ Portland Trail Blazers, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2
Atlanta Hawks @ Golden State Warriors, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2
-- Click here to check out the full NBA schedule
How can fans watch?
Fans can tune in to several Week 12 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.
How many Australians are on an NBA roster?
There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:
Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers
Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies
Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers
Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)
Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)
Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)
