Open Extended Reactions

The trade deadline is a month away, and though a deal is yet to be made this season, teams are checking on players around the league with the hopes of making the right move to go on a title run.

The top of the East is separated by only a few games, and the conference is wide open as several teams deal with injuries to their stars. At the top of the East, the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics will keep an eye on potential moves as February approaches.

Further down the standings, the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been at the forefront of early trade speculations. Can the former champions appease their superstar? And how can the Philadelphia 76ers add to a roster that has emerged as a contender?

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder's hold on the West looked unbreakable just a few weeks ago, but recent stumbles have opened the door for other teams. Will the defending champs make any moves to stay atop the West? What other moves could define the playoff picture?

Our ESPN insiders break down what each contender needs ahead of the deadline and plausible moves they could make.

East:

DET | NYK | BOS | TOR

ORL | CLE | MIA | PHI | MIL

West:

OKC | SA | DEN | LAL

HOU | MIN | GS | PHX | LAC

Eastern Conference

Detroit Pistons

Biggest need: Shooting and shot creation should be first on Detroit's list. Heavily relying on MVP candidate Cade Cunningham, who ably handles the responsibility, can haunt the Pistons if he begins to wear down. He's by far the best shot creator on the roster, and the attention he creates allows teammates to get open looks on the perimeter and at the rim. But the Pistons aren't a high-volume or efficient 3-point shooting team. Teams that have recently gotten to the conference finals have done it partially thanks to good, if not streaky, shooting. Finding both of those in one player would cost a lot. But finding one trait could shore up a playoff run that could last at least until late May.-- Vincent Goodwill

Player they could target: Michael Porter Jr. would represent a major upgrade in Detroit's frontcourt. The former NBA champion brings plenty of playoff experience and is in the midst of a career season, averaging 25.9 points on 40.8% 3-point shooting in Brooklyn. With all of their picks available to trade, the Pistons have the assets to pry Porter away from the Nets, but the Pistons likely won't need to give up as much for him as they would for other star-level players. -- Zach Kram

New York Knicks

Biggest need: The frontcourt likely needs more solidifying. The Knicks are always watching center Mitchell Robinson's health and don't want to lean too much on Karl-Anthony Towns given his propensity for foul trouble and his defensive shortcomings. A rugged forward who could ease the burden on OG Anunoby would certainly be welcomed on a team that is barely middle of the pack in defensive efficiency. But New York is right up against the second apron -- any help will be hard to find. -- Goodwill

Player they could target: The Knicks' depth has improved despite a disappointing showing from Guerschon Yabusele, whose scoring average has dropped from 11 points per game in Philadelphia last season to 3.2 in New York. Trading for the Clippers' Nicolas Batum would give the Knicks a more reliable veteran in the frontcourt, and it wouldn't require a lot to acquire him, which is a necessity because New York can't deal any of its future first-rounders after the Mikal Bridges blockbuster. -- Kram

Boston Celtics

Biggest need: The Celtics are still missing Jayson Tatum, who could come back later this season from the torn Achilles he suffered in last year's playoffs against the Knicks. Still, assuming Boston makes a move, its biggest need is getting out of the luxury tax to reset its repeater tax clock and see if it can move Anfernee Simons. With a guard-heavy roster, adding a big man would make sense. -- Tim Bontemps

Player they could target: The Celtics are competitive enough that they shouldn't dump Simons solely for tax relief. But if they make a trade to create some financial flexibility, thereby opening a spot in the perimeter rotation, the Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu would be a good replacement in a subsequent move. The speedy Dosunmu could add some fast-break points to the league's slowest-paced team, and his 3-point shooting (43% this season) and strong point-of-attack defense would make him a fit for Joe Mazzulla's style. -- Kram

Toronto Raptors

Biggest need: Toronto has a pretty deep roster already. But it really needs to find a way to duck the luxury tax, which the Raptors have exceeded by just over $2 million. But if the Raptors look to make moves, they should target another big man, given Jakob Poeltl's ongoing health issues that have regularly kept him off the court over the past few weeks. -- Bontemps

Player they could target: Nick Richards is a perfectly acceptable backup big who has been passed into Phoenix's center rotation. But he'd fill a hole in Toronto and, with a mere $5 million salary that expires after this season, likely help with the Raptors' finances. -- Kram

Orlando Magic

Biggest need: Bench scoring. Before Jalen Suggs went down because of a hip injury Dec. 13, the biggest need was dropping below the luxury tax by moving veteran guard Tyus Jones. Orlando is $5.6 million above the luxury tax, and Jones is on pace to average the fewest points of his career. Since mid-December, Jones has started eight games and provides insurance for the Magic's backcourt, which took another hit with Suggs' MCL contusion on Jan. 3. Finances aside, health is one of the Magic's biggest needs with Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. starting only a third of the games this season. The Magic thought they addressed their perimeter shooting by adding Bane, but for a third straight season, Orlando is on pace to finish in the bottom five in 3-point shooting -- currently ranking 25th. -- Bobby Marks

Player they could target: Even if the Magic wanted to address their perimeter shooting, especially off the bench, there are financial criteria for the type of player they should target. Because the Magic are nearing the second apron next season, they are not in a position to take back salary that stretches into next season. The salary restriction is why the team signed Jones to a one-year contract and declined the fourth-year team option of former first-round pick Jett Howard. The Nets' Cam Thomas would be a great pickup. His $5.9 million salary fits with Jones or Howard and gives Orlando a 20-point scorer off the bench. -- Kram

Cleveland Cavaliers

Biggest need: There has been no indication that the Cavs are looking to make major roster shakeups ahead of the trade deadline, despite what is, perhaps, the most disappointing start in the league so far. The core of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen hasn't advanced past the second round in the past three seasons, and a big trade might be the biggest need for Cleveland if it fails to turn around this season. Mitchell has been excellent, but his three supporting players have been up-and-down, which could force Cleveland to reexamine its team formula. -- Jamal Collier

play 1:27 Perk: The Cavs have been the biggest disappointment this season Kendrick Perkins explains why he is discouraged by the Cleveland Cavaliers' post players following their loss to the Knicks.

Player they could target: The Cavs are the only team over the second apron, which will make any trade very difficult at the deadline. Their best bet is to hope that the players returning from injury -- Max Strus and Larry Nance Jr. -- as well as a healthier Garland, Mobley and Sam Merrill will boost their roster. Otherwise, the Cavs could look to offload De'Andre Hunter, who has been moved to the bench recently, and his $23 million contract in search of an upgrade or salary relief to give the team a chance at future flexibility. -- Kram

Miami Heat

Biggest need: Rebounding. Even though the Heat have ranked far better in defensive rebounding, the first month of the season should serve as a warning. Miami had the second-worst defensive rebound percentage in the first 15 games of the season. Through Monday, the Heat rank sixth in most second-chance points allowed by their opponents, as well. -- Marks

Player they could target: Considering their finances ($1.6 million below the luxury tax) and lack of tradeable second-round picks, New Orleans' Karlo Matkovic is a fit who might not cost the Heat much in a trade. Out of the rotation this season and on an expiring $2.2 million contract (he has a team option next season), Matkovic has 20 games of at least six rebounds this season and last. -- Kram

Philadelphia 76ers

Biggest need: It will be interesting to see whether Philadelphia adds players at the deadline or tries to shed money to duck under the luxury tax. Assuming the Sixers add, they could acquire another power forward, as they've spent most of the season with two-way players, Dominick Barlow or Jabari Walker starting at that position, with backup center Adem Bona also filling in. Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. could move to the 4, but neither has true power forward size. -- Bontemps

Player they could target: The Bulls' Jalen Smith has quietly had a strong season, averaging 18.4 points and 12.7 rebounds per 36 minutes on solid efficiency. Capable of playing as a power forward and small-ball center, Smith would slot nicely into Philadelphia's frontcourt, rounding out a rotation that, at times, feels too imbalanced toward the guard positions. -- Kram

East wild card: Milwaukee Bucks

Biggest need: Talent. Attrition has robbed the Milwaukee Bucks of their talent around Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is still posting some of the best numbers of his career. Bobby Portis and Antetokounmpo remain the only players from their 2021 championship roster, and the team moved on from Damian Lillard to sign Myles Turner this offseason. But Turner's impact has been modest; he's averaging his fewest points (12.4) since the 2019-20 season. Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. have combined to make up for Lillard's production, but the Bucks still have too few offensive options aside from Antetokounmpo, and they struggle mightily without him on the floor. -- Collier

Player they could target: ESPN reported last week that the Bucks have already begun inquiring about a few players: Sacramento's Zach LaVine and Malik Monk, as well as Portland's Jerami Grant. All three players could alleviate some of Antetokounmpo's offensive burden. But Milwaukee has limited assets to pull off a move to improve the roster. The Bucks have one draft pick, in either 2031 or 2032, available to trade, a risky proposition considering Antetokounmpo's uncertain future. But keep an eye on the Bucks, who have shown a willingness to go all in several times to keep Antetokounmpo happy. -- Kram

Western Conference

Oklahoma City Thunder

Biggest need: Extra shooting is always welcome in the modern NBA. The Thunder have made 36.7% of their 3s this season, the eighth best mark in the league. It's not a glaring weakness, but they did slump from deep in the playoffs last season (33.8%), putting them at risk against the Nuggets and Pacers. In two of the three recent losses to the Spurs, the Thunder went 9-for-37 and 11-of-44 on 3s, failing to capitalize enough against a Victor Wembanyama sagging into the paint. League sources don't expect OKC to be very active at the deadline, considering the lack of rotation and future financial room to go along with a 30-6 record that doesn't need fixing, but Thunder GM Sam Presti can be known to strike in the dark. -- Slater

Player they could target: The Thunder's trade parameters are strict. Their tax situation means adding a player under contract beyond this season is probably a nonstarter, and they can't add much salary this season without pushing into the tax. With little-used Ousmane Dieng as a matching salary, that leaves a small pool of eligible candidates. One player who might make sense: Brooklyn Nets wing Haywood Highsmith, who should return before the deadline from offseason meniscus surgery. A career 37% 3-point shooter who can defend multiple positions, Highsmith would fit into Oklahoma City's system. -- Kevin Pelton

San Antonio Spurs

Biggest need: San Antonio won't be looking to make a splash at the trade deadline like last season, when the club acquired point guard De'Aaron Fox. Instead, look for the Spurs to try to add impact players around the margins. The Spurs rank 17th in 3-point percentage at 35.5%, and over their last three games of 2025, which included losses to Cleveland and Utah, the team shot just 27.4% from range. Harrison Barnes, Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie are San Antonio's best long-range shooters, but the Spurs could use another off the bench. -- Michael C. Wright

Breaking News from Shams Charania Download the ESPN app and enable Shams Charania's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Player they could target: Scratch Giannis Antetokounmpo off the list because, to date, San Antonio hasn't held any conversations with the Bucks regarding the veteran forward. The Spurs have assets to make major trades, but general manager Brian Wright and the rest of the front office are mindful of this young team's growing chemistry and just how easily it can be disrupted. If anything, San Antonio will be looking to add depth. Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells would fit as a young perimeter defender who adds solid shooting. -- Pelton

Denver Nuggets

Biggest need: Center help. The Nuggets have a glaring need for a stopgap center, with Nikola Jokic (knee) and Jonas Valanciunas (calf) recovering from injuries that are expected to sideline them for weeks. Denver also has interest in adding length and athleticism to its wing corps. The latter is likely to be a long-term issue, with Peyton Watson potentially playing his way out of the Nuggets' budget as he heads toward restricted free agency this summer. -- Tim MacMahon

Player they could target: With the Nuggets perched barely below the first apron and just above the luxury tax, the buyout market is a more likely route for Denver. If the Nuggets can find a new home for forward Hunter Tyson, they'll create a roster spot to fill midseason. If that happens quickly, Kings big man Drew Eubanks might help fill the void at center left by injuries to Jokic and Valanciunas. -- Pelton

Los Angeles Lakers

Biggest need: As his team stumbled with four losses in five games to close out 2025, Lakers coach JJ Redick offered a blunt assessment. "Our roster, frankly, has a lot of guys that do a lot of one thing really well [and] finding that offense-defense balance has got to be there," Redick said when asked about two-way guard Nick Smith Jr. earning consistent playing time. What L.A. needs are more two-way players who can help cover the defensive deficiencies of Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves while also enhancing the triumvirate's effectiveness on offense by hitting open 3-pointers. The Lakers rank 26th in 3-point percentage (34.3%) and also 24th in defensive rating (allowing 117.4 points per 100 possessions). Both need to improve significantly to be considered true contenders. -- Dave McMenamin

play 0:33 Redick on Lakers' struggles: 'We don't care enough right now' Lakers coach JJ Redick criticizes his team following a loss to the Rockets on Christmas Day.

Player they could target: If I ran the Lakers, I'd be calling the Sacramento Kings daily about guard Keon Ellis, who has been in and out of coach Doug Christie's crowded backcourt rotation after averaging 24.4 minutes last season. Ellis is a career 41.6% 3-point shooter who excels at defending on the ball. Perhaps most importantly, he's making the minimum in the last season of his rookie contract. Not only would Ellis easily fit into the Lakers' cap sheet now -- and give them the ability to address the frontcourt using other expiring contracts -- his tiny cap hold would help maximize their flexibility this summer. -- Pelton

Houston Rockets

Biggest need: Houston needed a point guard before the season began after starter Fred VanVleet tore his ACL over the summer. But the Rockets have been adamant about utilizing a by-committee approach to facilitating their offense. It's hard to argue with the results, as Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun have all taken turns running an offense that ranks third in the NBA. Yes, turnovers remain an issue -- the Rockets rank 28th in turnover ratio -- but Houston believes it will improve in that area as the season progresses. -- Wright

Player they could target: Name any point guard, and they'll likely be attached to the Rockets as a potential target. But it's unlikely the team does much leading up to the trade deadline because it is hard-capped, sitting $1.25 million below the first apron. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard would make sense, given his familiarity with Rockets coach Ime Udoka, and Bucks guard Ryan Rollins appears to be a fit as a defender who can excel off the ball. The most likely scenario, however, is Houston standing pat at the deadline and continuing to increase the role of second-year guard Reed Sheppard, who is showing improvement as a defender while shooting 41.7% from deep. -- Pelton

Minnesota Timberwolves

Biggest need: Anthony Edwards has been the Timberwolves' de facto starting point guard this season, as age has finally prevented Mike Conley from filling that role regularly. Minnesota would like a better option and relieve Edwards of those responsibilities. The Timberwolves' front office hoped that Rob Dillingham would be the solution when the team traded into the 2024 draft to get him, but Dillingham isn't ready for this role now and might never be. -- MacMahon

Player they could target: All the Timberwolves need is an organizing point guard with size and shooting ability who won't add salary. Easy! Even Minnesota native Tyus Jones would probably be out of the Timberwolves' price range at $7 million. One player who could make sense is Memphis guard Scotty Pippen Jr., who has three remaining seasons on a minimum-level contract. With Cam Spencer's emergence and Ty Jerome also due back, the Grizzlies might see Pippen as expendable before he returns from toe surgery around the All-Star break. -- Pelton

Golden State Warriors

Biggest need: Al Horford, the Warriors' biggest offseason addition, has generated a tiny bit of rhythm after two months of both ineffectiveness and lack of availability. If the surge continues, they could feel less inclined to enter the center market, but league sources said they have sniffed around in it. As expected, they've had exploratory conversations with several teams in regard to Jonathan Kuminga, but they've expressed an unwillingness to take on contracts that extend beyond this season if they view them as negative value deals, sources said. That's been an impediment dating back to the summer, when they declined interest in Malik Monk from Sacramento in sign-and-trade talks for Kuminga. -- Slater

Player they could target: Though Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. isn't as big of a name as the stars normally linked to Golden State in the lead-up to the trade deadline, he might be a better fit. Porter's $38 million salary could be added without sending out Draymond Green, though that would surely require including Moses Moody. Golden State has plenty of depth on the wing, but not enough clear starters like Porter. Adding another knockdown shooter -- Porter has hit 40.8% of his 3s this season -- with the size to play the Harrison Barnes/Kevin Durant role would invigorate Warriors lineups with Green at center and perhaps unlock an aspiring contender that has been more pretender thus far. -- Pelton

Phoenix Suns

Biggest need: It's difficult to judge Phoenix's deadline needs with Jalen Green limited to two games this season because of a right hamstring issue. The Suns' defense has been a strength so far, with the No. 9 rating in the league, but the team ranks 23rd in rebounding and 24th in blocks per game. A rim-protecting big man or wing could certainly help in that regard. Another spot to watch is guard depth. Collin Gillespie is having a career year, and Devin Booker, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin all have some distribution abilities, so it's not a glaring need, just an area on the roster worth fortifying. -- McMenamin

Player they could target: Just over the luxury tax line, the Suns have a chance to get out entirely by moving backup center Nick Richards, who has fallen to third on the depth chart. If they make that move and create a roster spot, they could address the backup 4 position, which has been troublesome this season. Celtics forward Chris Boucher's contract would be ideally priced at the minimum, and the Celtics would likely pay his remaining salary given their tax concerns. Boucher hasn't been a fit in Boston but was a valuable reserve in Toronto for many years. -- Pelton

West wild card: LA Clippers

Biggest need: Norman Powell's departure, Bradley Beal's season-ending hip surgery and Brook Lopez's and Bogdan Bogdanovic's early-season regressions have severely limited the scoring options around Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac. LA ranks in the bottom five in bench points per game. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue could use another scoring and playmaking threat, especially if the Clippers hope to ride their recent surge back toward contender status. -- McMenamin

Player they could target: The thing about trades is they require the other team to get something, and with the Clippers' draft picks in limbo amid the league's slow-paced investigation of potential cap circumvention involving Leonard, LA doesn't really have much to offer. The Clippers might be better off using cash to find new homes for the exiled Chris Paul and the ineffective Kobe Brown, allowing roster spots to convert the contracts of two-way contributors Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders. -- Pelton