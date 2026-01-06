Open Extended Reactions

If the Detroit Pistons' 121-90 win over the New York Knicks on Monday wasn't enough, the Pistons took it a step further and poked fun at the Knicks, too.

The Pistons fell to the Knicks in six games during the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, but they got their revenge in emphatic fashion. The 31-point margin marked Detroit's fourth-largest regular season victory over New York in franchise history, according to ESPN Research.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 29 points and 13 assists, while Jalen Brunson had 25 points for the Knicks.

Detroit's win pushed its record to 27-9, good enough for first place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons emphasized their standing in the Eastern Conference with a graphic resembling the walls of New York City subways. They wrote "Bing Bong" in their postgame caption, a reference to a rally cry from a viral YouTube video after New York's season-opening win in the 2021-22 season.

After New York beat the Boston Celtics, Knicks fan Jordie Bloom shouted the phrase in a YouTube video by Sidetalk, a one-minute street show in New York. He explained to ESPN in 2021 that yelling "Bing Bong," wasn't planned.

"I was leaving MSG to a sea full of happy and joyful Knick fans ... I felt the need to walk over to them [the Sidetalk hosts] and rip a 'Bing Bong,'" Bloom said.

Bing Bong quickly went viral, with the Knicks even captioning a post with the phrase.

New York is now on a four-game losing streak -- its longest over the last two seasons. The Knicks' 90 points are their fewest in a game since March 2024.

Detroit and New York will meet again on Feb. 6.