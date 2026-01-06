OKLAHOMA CITY -- Brandon Miller scored 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets stunned the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder 124-97 on Monday night.
Kon Knueppel added 23 points for the Hornets, who had lost three of four before handing Oklahoma City its worst loss of the season. It was a season-low point total for the Thunder, and the only time in 2025-26 they have failed to score 100 points.
It was also OKC's first loss to a team that entered with a losing record since Nov. 19, 2024 (Spurs entered 6-8). The Thunder had won 45 straight games against teams below .500 and were 50-2 over the past two seasons.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for his 108th straight game with at least 20, the second-longest streak in NBA history. He made just 7 of 21 field goals -- his lowest field goal percentage (33%) this season -- and though he's known for sitting out fourth quarters because the Thunder are far ahead, he sat out the fourth this time because they were so far behind.
Gilgeous-Alexander has now shot below 40% from the field in each of his past two games, the first time he has done that in consecutive games since a five-game stretch in 2021-22.
It was Oklahoma City's second straight loss and second home defeat of the season. The defending NBA champions started 24-1 but are now 30-7.
The Thunder were a 15.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and lost by 27. They became the first team in the past 35 seasons to lose by 20 or more points as a favorite of 15 or more points. The previous largest loss by a favorite of 15-plus points was by 17.
Charlotte ran out to an early 21-9 lead, but the Thunder, led by Ajay Mitchell's 10 points off the bench, tied the score at 33 by the end of the first quarter.
Charlotte regained momentum in the second quarter and went up 67-50 at halftime. Miller scored 19 points before the break. Oklahoma City made just 8 of 15 free throw attempts in the first half. Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's No. 2 scorer, was held to nine points on 3-for-12 shooting through two quarters.
Early in the third quarter, Charlotte's LaMelo Ball caught a ball that was heading out of bounds, then made a circus shot from the corner with a foot on the 3-point line while standing on one leg to push Charlotte's lead to 74-55.
Miller's 3-pointer as time expired in the third extended Charlotte's lead to 99-71, and the Hornets remained in control from there.
ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.