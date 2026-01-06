Open Extended Reactions

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Brandon Miller scored 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets stunned the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder 124-97 on Monday night.

Kon Knueppel added 23 points for the Hornets, who had lost three of four before handing Oklahoma City its worst loss of the season. It was a season-low point total for the Thunder, and the only time in 2025-26 they have failed to score 100 points.

It was also OKC's first loss to a team that entered with a losing record since Nov. 19, 2024 (Spurs entered 6-8). The Thunder had won 45 straight games against teams below .500 and were 50-2 over the past two seasons.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for his 108th straight game with at least 20, the second-longest streak in NBA history. He made just 7 of 21 field goals -- his lowest field goal percentage (33%) this season -- and though he's known for sitting out fourth quarters because the Thunder are far ahead, he sat out the fourth this time because they were so far behind.

Gilgeous-Alexander has now shot below 40% from the field in each of his past two games, the first time he has done that in consecutive games since a five-game stretch in 2021-22.

It was Oklahoma City's second straight loss and second home defeat of the season. The defending NBA champions started 24-1 but are now 30-7.

The Thunder were a 15.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and lost by 27. They became the first team in the past 35 seasons to lose by 20 or more points as a favorite of 15 or more points. The previous largest loss by a favorite of 15-plus points was by 17.

Charlotte ran out to an early 21-9 lead, but the Thunder, led by Ajay Mitchell's 10 points off the bench, tied the score at 33 by the end of the first quarter.

Largest Loss As 15+ Point Favorite* Date Team Spread Lost By Opponent Mon. Thunder -15.5 27 Hornets 2016 Warriors -17.5 17 at Lakers 2002 Trail Blazers -16 17 Nuggets *last 35 seasons

-- ESPN Research

Charlotte regained momentum in the second quarter and went up 67-50 at halftime. Miller scored 19 points before the break. Oklahoma City made just 8 of 15 free throw attempts in the first half. Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's No. 2 scorer, was held to nine points on 3-for-12 shooting through two quarters.

Early in the third quarter, Charlotte's LaMelo Ball caught a ball that was heading out of bounds, then made a circus shot from the corner with a foot on the 3-point line while standing on one leg to push Charlotte's lead to 74-55.

Miller's 3-pointer as time expired in the third extended Charlotte's lead to 99-71, and the Hornets remained in control from there.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.