NBA Power Rankings: Where Mavs, Hawks and others stack up ahead of trade deadline

There is less than one month until the 2026 NBA trade deadline, and already, big names are floating around the market. Most notably, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday, the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young are open to trade talks as the four-time All-Star will explore his options to start the year.

It's yet to be seen how the trade deadline will impact the standings, but until then, both the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder stand firmly at the top of their conferences. However, the race for the postseason is beginning to heat up as we slowly approach the midseason mark of the 2025-26 regular season.

With a lot happening around The Association in the coming months, our NBA insiders broke down where each team stands ahead of Feb. 5. Here are this week's rankings:

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Anthony Slater, Dave McMenamin, Jamal Collier, Kevin Pelton, Michael C. Wright, Bobby Marks, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Vincent Goodwill and Zach Kram) think teams belong.

2025-26 record: 30-7

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: vs. UTAH (Jan. 7), @ MEM (Jan. 9), vs. MIA (Jan. 11), vs. SA (Jan. 13)

Rival executives are predicting a quiet deadline for the Thunder. They're 6-6 in their previous 12 games, but there's a sense that it's more of an inevitable lull than some fatal roster flaw for the 30-7 defending champions. If general manager Sam Presti did go searching for an upgrade, he has plenty of draft assets to dangle. But the rotation is chock-full and the Thunder's future financial flexibility is limited. Extensions for Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren kick in next season, bumping their combined salary from $20.2 million to $83 million. -- Anthony Slater

2025-26 record: 27-9

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: vs. CHI (Jan. 7), vs. LAC (Jan. 10)

Monday's demolition of the Knicks sent a message to the rest of the East about what the Pistons need as the deadline approaches: It might be nothing. "Once you start looking at the big-picture thing, you can lose that edge," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said on New Year's Day when asked about the Pistons having seven of eight at home to start the year. The Pistons are known to operate in the margins, but perhaps president Trajan Langdon is looking for an advantageous move to fortify his team as a title contender.-- Vincent Goodwill

2025-26 record: 25-11

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: vs. LAL (Jan. 7), @ BOS (Jan. 10), @ MIN (Jan. 11), @ OKC (Jan. 13)

Another injury setback has sidelined Victor Wembanyama, who is now day-to-day with left knee soreness. But the upshot is San Antonio owns the same winning percentage (.714) this season with or without him in the lineup. After winning 15 of their past 19 games, the Spurs have lost four in a six-game span, a slump featuring worse than 50% shooting from the field in every game. As the trade deadline approaches, don't look for the Spurs to make major moves. If anything, they'll look to add shooting help off the bench. -- Michael C. Wright

2025-26 record: 23-12

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. DEN (Jan. 7), vs. TOR (Jan. 9), vs. SA (Jan. 10), @ IND (Jan. 12)

Boston's biggest addition could be its own player, as the question of whether Jayson Tatum will return this season from an Achilles tear hovers over the franchise. Outside of that, the Celtics' biggest potential move would likely involve Anfernee Simons. The guard's expiring contract could be dealt to get Boston closer to sneaking under the luxury tax or be used as matching salary in a trade.-- Tim Bontemps

2025-26 record: 22-11

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: @ POR (Jan. 7), @ POR (Jan. 7), @ SAC (Jan. 11), vs. CHI (Jan. 13)

Fred VanVleet's season-ending knee injury left a major void at the point guard position. So, it would make sense for Houston to look to add at that position at the trade deadline. But that's not likely with the Rockets hard-capped at just $1.25 million below the first apron. Houston has been content with and even encouraged by its point-guard-by-committee approach, which lends itself to unpredictability for opponents. Kevin Durant has scored at least 30 points in three of his past four games, while Amen Thompson is riding a three-game streak with at least 20 points. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 23-13

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: vs. LAC (Jan. 7), @ PHX (Jan. 9), @ POR (Jan. 11)

The Knicks aren't yet in crisis mode, at least that's the messaging coming from coach Mike Brown after their fourth straight loss came at the hands of the Pistons on Monday night. "A lot needs to be addressed," guard Jalen Brunson said in the aftermath. There isn't much trade chatter, especially considering Knicks owner James Dolan told New York radio he believes this roster is championship-ready as-is. With limited draft picks available to trade and the franchise just $200,000 under the first apron, the Knicks can't go shopping at the big stores anyway.-- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 24-12

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: @ BOS (Jan. 7), vs. ATL (Jan. 9), vs. MIL (Jan. 11), @ ORL (Jan. 13)

A priority in the Nuggets' roster planning for the remainder of this season is converting Spencer Jones' two-way deal to a standard contract. Jones has played a critical role in Denver's success despite numerous injuries. The Nuggets have gone 12-9 with him in the starting lineup. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Jones is a versatile defender who has averaged 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 53.6% from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range in his starts. -- Tim MacMahon

2025-26 record: 24-13

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: vs. CLE (Jan. 8), @ CLE (Jan. 10), vs. SA (Jan. 11), @ MIL (Jan. 13)

Minnesota has been linked all season to possible upgrades at point guard, as Mike Conley is another year older and Rob Dillingham has so far failed to live up to his No. 8 selection in the 2024 draft. The Wolves, however, are limited in both trade assets and available money to move in deals. But if there's a GM who can find a way to surprise with a big swing, it's Tim Connelly, who is known for being aggressive. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 23-11

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: @ SA (Jan. 7), vs. MIL (Jan. 9), @ SAC (Jan. 12), vs. ATL (Jan. 13)

With the Lakers ranking 25th in team 3-point percentage (34.3%) and 29th in opponents' 3-point percentage (37.7%), it's obvious the roster could benefit from the addition of a 3-and-D threat. With expiring contracts and either their 2031 or 2032 first-round pick, they might be able to put together a package to land one. Will L.A. pursue a win-now veteran such as Klay Thompson or Andrew Wiggins, or opt for a younger player who better fits Luka Doncic's timeline, such as Peyton Watson, Keon Ellis or Saddiq Bey? The Lakers also have the option of holding out for a major offseason deal. -- Dave McMenamin

2025-26 record: 21-15

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: @ MEM (Jan. 7), vs. NYK (Jan. 9), vs. WAS (Jan. 11), @ MIA (Jan. 13)

Phoenix's defense is a strength, with Dillon Brooks bringing an edge that has been adopted by the entire group. But the Suns' perimeter defense outshines their issues protecting the paint -- they rank near the bottom five in the league in rebounding and blocks per game. Rookie Khaman Maluach is looking more like a project than an immediate fit, averaging just 4.7 minutes per game. Phoenix could benefit from a rim-protecting big. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 19-15

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: vs. WAS (Jan. 7), @ ORL (Jan. 9), @ TOR (Jan. 11), @ TOR (Jan. 12)

One question surrounding the 76ers earlier this season was whether they would shed the roughly $7 million in salary needed to duck under the luxury tax. But with Philadelphia now inside the top 6 in the conference, could the franchise instead look to bolster its roster for the stretch run? -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 22-15

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: @ CHA (Jan. 7), @ BOS (Jan. 9), vs. PHI (Jan. 11), vs. PHI (Jan. 11)

Toronto is in the market for a center, as Jakob Poeltl hasn't played since Dec. 21 due to a back injury. Even when he has played, Poeltl's stats are way down this season (9.7 PPG, down from 14.5 last season), meaning an upgrade at the position could bring a big benefit to the Raptors. Collin Murray-Boyles has started the past couple of games in Poeltl's stead, but the 6-7 rookie is an inexperienced, undersized option for a contender. -- Zach Kram

2025-26 record: 20-17

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: @ CHI (Jan. 8), @ IND (Jan. 10), @ OKC (Jan. 11), vs. PHX (Jan. 13)

The good news is that after missing the previous 11 games, Tyler Herro returned from the injury list. The bad news is that for the second time in three games, Miami lost to Minnesota. While the focus remains on the court, the Heat are facing a decision with Terry Rozier. On the immediate leave list since Oct. 23, Rozier's $26.6 million contract will be fully guaranteed if he is not waived by 5 p.m. ET Wednesday. If he were to be waived, Miami would gain $1.7 million in salary relief and then be allowed to sign two players (they already have a roster spot open) and remain below the luxury tax. If the Heat hold onto Rozier, they have an expiring contract to use at the deadline. That is, of course, if the NBA allows Miami to trade him. -- Bobby Marks

2025-26 record: 20-17

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: @ BKN (Jan. 7), vs. PHI (Jan. 9), vs. NO (Jan. 11)

Trailing by 25 points on the road against a seven-win Washington team is not what the Magic front office envisioned when they traded four first-round picks for Desmond Bane and signed Paolo Banchero to a $241 million rookie max extension. And while it is highly unlikely the Magic shake up their roster again, especially with Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs missing time to injury, there is a need to decide on their endgame for the remainder of the season. Does Orlando want to contend for a play-in spot like the previous two seasons or compete with the top teams in the East? -- Marks

2025-26 record: 21-17

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ MIN (Jan. 8), vs. MIN (Jan. 10), vs. UTAH (Jan. 12)

Cleveland is the only team in the NBA over the second apron, which will make any moves before the deadline extremely difficult. The best bet for the so-far disappointing Cavs will be to get healthier, inserting Max Strus back into the rotation when he returns with more consistent efforts from Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. However, the Cavs' season has raised questions about their roster construction and whether this core can break through in the playoffs. -- Jamal Collier

2025-26 record: 19-18

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: vs. MIL (Jan. 7), vs. SAC (Jan. 9), vs. ATL (Jan. 11), vs. POR (Jan. 13)

One month prior to the trade deadline and eight days before Jonathan Kuminga becomes trade-eligible, the Warriors have not made substantial movement toward getting a Kuminga trade in place, league sources told ESPN. There have been plenty of conversations -- the Kings remain the most interested suitor. Team sources have said in recent days that they'd be willing to keep Kuminga past the deadline if nothing appealing enough materializes. That could be a strategic posture and it's certainly a risk, considering Kuminga -- making $22.5 million this season -- is currently buried in coach Steve Kerr's rotation, having played 10 total minutes in the past month. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 13-22

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ NYK (Jan. 7), @ BKN (Jan. 9), @ DET (Jan. 10), vs. CHA (Jan. 12)

The Clippers have plenty of scoring from their big three of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac and not much else after that. LA could use an additional playmaking and scoring threat to make up for the season-ending surgery to Bradley Beal. As teams fall out of the play-in race, the Clippers could find someone that fits that skill set from a team such as Sacramento, New Orleans or Brooklyn. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 17-21

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: vs. NO (Jan. 7), @ DEN (Jan. 9), @ GS (Jan. 11), @ LAL (Jan. 13)

The Hawks snapping their seven-game losing streak with consecutive wins against Minnesota and New York has been overshadowed by the uncertain future of Trae Young. As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, Young, his representatives and Atlanta are in talks on finding the four-time All-Star a new home. The Hawks are 2-8 when the eighth-year guard plays this season and 15-13 when he does not, and he's on pace to average fewer than 19 points per game for the first time since his rookie season. Young has $46 million and $49 million left on his contract, with the second year being a player option. -- Marks

2025-26 record: 17-19

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: @ DET (Jan. 7), vs. MIA (Jan. 8), vs. DAL (Jan. 10), @ HOU (Jan. 13)

Many rival executives have pegged Chicago as a team to watch heading into the deadline. The Bulls could be one of the most flexible teams in the league, with many tradable salaries and expiring contracts on their roster. That includes guard Coby White, who will be a free agent this summer. Chicago also has complete control of its future draft picks, should the front office want to package them in a trade. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 17-20

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. HOU (Jan. 7), vs. HOU (Jan. 9), vs. NYK (Jan. 11), @ GS (Jan. 13)

Any question of whether Portland might look to trade away key pieces at the deadline has been extinguished by five wins in its past six games, a run that had moved the Blazers into ninth in the West. If anything, they will attempt to add, though evaluating the roster is complicated until or unless they get a look at their full backcourt. A disappointing injury update on New Year's Day revealed Scoot Henderson won't be reevaluated for another two weeks after missing all of training camp and the regular season so far with a severe hamstring strain.-- Kevin Pelton

2025-26 record: 16-20

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: @ GS (Jan. 7), @ LAL (Jan. 9), @ DEN (Jan. 11), vs. MIN (Jan. 13)

The Bucks have won four of five games since Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from his calf injury, reinforcing Milwaukee's desire to enter the trade deadline as buyers to save the Antetokounmpo era. Milwaukee has limited assets but has been scouring the market for upgrades to pair with their two-time MVP. Whether the Bucks can make up any ground over the next few weeks could determine how aggressively the team acts at the deadline. Or, if they continue to fall in the standings, it could compel Antetokounmpo to search for his second championship elsewhere. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 16-20

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: vs. PHX (Jan. 7), vs. OKC (Jan. 9), vs. BKN (Jan. 11)

Losers of six of its past nine games, the Grizzlies continue to fight through injuries. Ja Morant played four games after returning from an ankle injury, only to suffer a bruised right calf that sidelined him for Sunday's loss to the Lakers. The Grizzlies are typically active at the trade deadline, and it's expected that won't change this year. But it's unlikely Memphis ends up moving Morant, who has played only one game this season with Zach Edey. The second-year big man has missed the past 12 games with an ankle injury. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 14-23

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: @ UTAH (Jan. 8), @ CHI (Jan. 10), vs. BKN (Jan. 12)

Anthony Davis watch will dominate discussions about the Mavericks until the trade deadline. He'd be happy to stay in Dallas if he gets a contract extension this summer, but it's a stretch to say that would be a logical decision for the Mavs as they built around teenage prodigy Cooper Flagg. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents Davis, will play a significant role in the search for a trade partner willing to make that kind of commitment to the 10-time All-Star this offseason. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 13-23

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: vs. TOR (Jan. 7), vs. IND (Jan. 8), @ UTAH (Jan. 10), @ LAC (Jan. 12)

A surge in competitiveness could affect the Hornets' thinking about a potential LaMelo Ball trade. Last season, Charlotte needed an extra month to reach 13 wins. But this season, Charlotte got there quicker, and with one of the season's most unlikely outcomes: a blowout win in Oklahoma City with Brandon Miller making seven 3s and scoring 28 points. The Hornets are still three games out of the crowded East play-in picture, but not since Ball's first two seasons has there been so much long-term optimism in Buzz City. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 12-23

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ OKC (Jan. 7), vs. DAL (Jan. 8), vs. CHA (Jan. 10), @ CLE Jan. 12)

The question asked most often about the Jazz around the league is whether Lauri Markkanen, who is averaging a career-best 27.7 points per game, could be moved in a blockbuster trade. It's not impossible, but the asking price remains extremely high. Markkanen, 28, continues to be a major part of future plans for the Jazz, who hope to make a jump to playoff contention next season. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 11-22

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: vs. ORL (Jan. 7), vs. LAC (Jan. 9), @ MEM (Jan. 11), @ DAL (Jan. 12)

Could the Nets control trade season? According to league executives, it appears so, as forward Michael Porter Jr.'s uptick in production has opened eyes. Being a No. 1 option on a rebuilding team like Brooklyn is different from leading a contender, but the prospects of Porter duplicating his 26 points per game in a different situation could make him the best plug-and-play target on the market. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 10-25

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: @ PHI (Jan. 7), vs. NO (Jan. 9), @ PHX (Jan. 11)

CJ McCollum is one of the most likely players to change teams in the next month, either in a big rumored trade for Trae Young or in a smaller transaction that sends the veteran guard to a contender. McCollum's numbers this season are solid (18.6 PPG, 39.2% 3-point shooting), and his $30.7 million salary expires after the season. Meanwhile, the Wizards would gladly give younger players, such as the surging Bub Carrington, more on-ball responsibilities if McCollum departed. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 8-29

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: @ GS (Jan. 9), vs. HOU (Jan. 11), vs. LAL (Jan. 12)

Fourth-year guard Keon Ellis is one of the more interesting under-the-radar trade deadline names to monitor. Ellis is on an expiring $2.3 million deal and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, but he is extension-eligible on Feb. 9 and has plenty of fans across the front office and scouting community. Ellis is a disruptive defender who has made 41.6% of his career 3s and is viewed as obtainable. The Kings have taken plenty of calls on him, team sources said, but they haven't ruled out keeping him around and trying to work out an extension. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 8-30

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: @ ATL (Jan. 7), @ WAS (Jan. 9), @ ORL (Jan. 11), vs. DEN (Jan. 13)

Zion Williamson's recent run of success comes at an interesting time with the trade deadline a month away. He scored 30 points in each of his first three starts after moving back into the lineup from the bench on Dec. 29, just the second time in Williamson's career he has had such a streak. That play highlights the Zion trade paradox: When he's playing well, New Orleans surely wants to build around him. When Williamson is injured, his trade value craters. Alas, Williamson's production wasn't enough to keep the Pelicans' losing streak from extending to eight games, their second longest of the season. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 6-31

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: @ CHA (Jan. 8), vs. MIA (Jan. 10), vs. BOS (Jan. 12)

Indiana's need for a center hasn't lessened since Myles Turner signed with Milwaukee in free agency: Isaiah Jackson has been inconsistent in his return from an Achilles tear, and Jay Huff profiles more as a solid backup than a championship-level starter. The Pacers could wait until the summer to acquire their next pick-and-roll partner for Tyrese Haliburton, but don't be surprised if they canvass the trade market for a long-term upgrade -- even though Indiana is headed straight for the lottery this spring. -- Kram