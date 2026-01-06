Open Extended Reactions

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray will miss at least three to four weeks with a left ankle sprain, the team announced.

Murray suffered the injury Sunday night against the Bucks, landing awkwardly on a hanging drive with 4:01 left in the third quarter. Murray immediately grabbed at the left ankle in pain and needed assistance to limp to the locker room.

This is the latest blow in a Kings' season that has already spiraled. They are 8-28, having lost five consecutive games by double digits, giving them the worst point differential (minus-12) in the NBA.

Murray had been durable his first three seasons in the league, appearing in 231 of a possible 246 games. But he missed the first 15 games of his fourth season with a torn UCL in his left thumb and could miss the rest of January with this ankle sprain.

The Kings signed Murray to a five-year, $140 million extension in October, tying him to the franchise through the 2030-31 season. In his 19 games, he has averaged 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds, ranking fifth in the NBA at 35.9 minutes per game.