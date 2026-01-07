Tough test for Lakers, surging Celtics take on injury-hit Nuggets on Disney+ Philippines

Luka Doncic and LeBron James both finish with 30 points to help the Lakers win 111-103 vs. the Pelicans. (1:24)

Two intriguing matchups headline this week's NBA action on Disney+ in the Philippines.

Surprise package Boston Celtics look to extend their winning ways against a depleted Denver Nuggets squad, while the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs renew their matchup in a Thursday doubleheader.

Here's why these games are a must-watch.

Contrasting directions for the two recent champs (Jan. 8, 8 a.m. PHT: Nuggets vs. Celtics)

Coming into the season, expectations sharply contrasted for two of the last three NBA champions.

Boston, the kings of the NBA in 2024, appeared primed for something of a gap year, with Jayson Tatum sidelined by injury and the departures of Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday reshaping the roster.

On the other hand, Denver -- winners of the league the previous year -- entered the season with a retooled supporting cast but the same championship core intact, still anchored by three-time MVP Nikola Jokić alongside Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

However, as the regular season unfolded, the paths of both teams took unexpected turns heading into this matchup.

Despite a shaky start, Joe Mazzulla's Celtics have reasserted themselves as one of the East's premier teams, currently sitting third in the conference.

Much of that surge has been fueled by an MVP-level campaign from Jaylen Brown, who is averaging 29.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on an elite 59.2 TS%. His recent 50-piece against the LA Clippers only underscored Boston's offensive resurgence, as the Celtics have posted the league's best offensive rating over their last 10 games at 124.6 points per 100 possessions.

On the other side, Denver continues to boast the NBA's top offense for the season at 123.1 points per 100 possessions, but circumstances have made that production far more difficult to sustain.

Injuries have ravaged the rotation, sidelining key contributors such as Gordon, Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun and backup center Jonas Valančiūnas, a situation compounded by Jokić's knee injury that will keep him out for four weeks.

Even so, the Nuggets have shown resilience, highlighted by a dramatic 125-124 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers despite sitting all five starters. With Murray's availability uncertain, expect Jalen Pickett and Peyton Watson -- fresh off 29 and 24-point performances -- to shoulder the load as Denver looks to steady itself amid the adversity.

Lakers look to show they are a real contender against Spurs (Jan. 8, 10:30 a.m. PHT: Lakers vs. Spurs)

Despite holding the third-best record in the Western Conference and entering the night with a chance to climb into second place, Lakers still sit in an uneasy space within the championship conversation.

The wins are there, but for a top-heavy roster led by Luka Dončić and LeBron James with title expectations, the question isn't about record as much as it is about sustainability. Matchups against the West's true heavyweights continue to serve as the clearest measuring stick of how real this Lakers run actually is.

To this point, the returns have been uneven. Los Angeles owns a 4-5 record against teams ranked in the top 10 in net rating, a mark that reflects both their offensive firepower and their lingering defensive flaws.

Before their 111-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers carried a neutral net rating despite being 12 games above .500 -- a rare statistical disconnect largely rooted in defense. Allowing 117.2 points per 100 possessions, good for 23rd in the league, has exposed cracks whenever they have played the best teams in the league.

The Lakers enter this matchup riding a three-game winning streak, showing better offensive flow and improved late-game execution as they prepare to face a Spurs team searching for consistency. That said, overlooking them would be a mistake.

San Antonio has already proven it can compete with and beat the Lakers even without Victor Wembanyama, which happened in the NBA Emirates Cup quarterfinals.

Now, with the 7-foot-5 French superstar back in the lineup, the Spurs have a different ceiling altogether.

Wembanyama's presence reshapes both ends of the floor, from rim protection to offensive spacing, as San Antonio looks to stabilize its season, return to the win column, and maintain its footing near the top of a tightly packed Western Conference as the schedule reaches its midway point.