DETROIT -- Cade Cunningham missed the Detroit Pistons' 108-93 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night with a wrist contusion.

The All-Star point guard, who has also been dealing with a hip contusion, was listed as "probable" on Tuesday, but was downgraded to "questionable" on Wednesday afternoon before being ruled out before the game.

Cunningham is averaging 26.7 points, 9.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds for Detroit, which leads the Eastern Conference with a 28-9 record. The Pistons are only two seasons removed from a 14-68 season that included an NBA-record 28-game losing streak.

Detroit was also missing two other starters -- center Jalen Duren (ankle) and forward Tobias Harris (hip).

Coby White (calf) missed the game for the Bulls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.