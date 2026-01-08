Luka Doncic and LeBron James both finish with 30 points to help the Lakers win 111-103 vs. the Pelicans. (1:24)

SAN ANTONIO -- LeBron James will not play against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday with the Los Angeles Lakers citing multiple injuries for the 41-year-old star.

James was downgraded to out about an hour and a half before tipoff because of left foot joint arthritis and right sciatica. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt will start in James' place.

James sat out the first 14 games of the season because of the sciatica that affects his lower back and down his right leg. He has yet to play in both legs of back-to-back games on the Lakers' schedule since making his return.

The 23-year veteran played 33 minutes in a 111-103 road victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. He had 30 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists as the Lakers won their third straight game.

After the win, James told reporters that his status for back-to-backs for the rest of the season won't be determined until he sees how his body responds to the first game.

"Every back-to-back, for the rest of the season, is TBD," James said. "I am 41. I got the most minutes in NBA history. Bank [that answer] right now."

Lakers coach JJ Redick explained the decision to sit James before the Spurs game.

"A lot of it is based on his injuries and just the management of those," Redick said. "His foot typically after a game is sore. So that's the primary thing. I talked to him today in the meal room. We were hoping that he gets to the point where he can play in back-to-backs with his body. But this stretch and this month, it's going to be tough to say that.

"We hope he's available, but a lot of it is how he wakes up the next morning."

In other injury news, Lakers reserve guard Gabe Vincent will return from a nine-game absence because of a lower back injury to play against San Antonio. Redick said Vincent would be limited to playing around 18 minutes in his first game action in weeks.