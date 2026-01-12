Open Extended Reactions

The trade value for superstars continues to rise. Still, NBA front offices might be reassessing this form of inflation, even as stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially become available.

Last month, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the "Hoop Collective" podcast that when he has talked to team executives, "The mood in the NBA right now is not to give up four first-round picks for anybody." Due to concerns about the new salary aprons and previous star returns, Windhorst said, the notion of bundling so many picks in a trade "is not matching what people in the league are telling me the value is, even for a superstar player."

Such deals are a relatively new phenomenon in the NBA. Other than the Brooklyn Nets' memorable trade for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in 2013, typical superstar swaps involved a couple of picks at most. But that changed in 11 days in 2019, when Anthony Davis, Paul George and Russell Westbrook all moved for massive hauls. In every year since, at least one blockbuster trade has been completed that involved four or more first-round picks and swaps.

That flurry provides enough of a sample to analyze the outcomes, to see if going all in for a player is worth it, or if teams are correct to back away from such excessive spending. Let's assess each one of these blockbuster trades from recent history, and we'll provide some broader lessons at the end.

Note: Only key players and picks are included in this list; second-round picks and players primarily added to match salaries are not.

Nets acquired Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, 2013

Nets traded:

2014 first-round pick (landed at No. 17)

2016 first-round pick (landed at No. 3)

2017 swap rights (swapped No. 1 for No. 27)

2018 first-round pick (landed at No. 8)

Under former owner Mikhail Prokhorov, the Nets went all-in for a group of veterans, finished with a 44-38 record and reached the second round of the playoffs. They then stopped spending on the aging, expensive core they had assembled. Pierce left Brooklyn in free agency after one season, and Garnett was traded half a season later.

In acquiring Pierce and Garnett, Brooklyn gave up future picks that the Celtics turned into Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum (after the Celtics landed the No. 1 pick in 2017 before trading down to No. 3). Since this trade, the Celtics have the second-most wins in the NBA, behind only the Golden State Warriors, while the Nets rank 24th.

Verdict: Major failure

Lakers acquired Anthony Davis, 2019

Lakers traded:

Brandon Ingram

Lonzo Ball

Josh Hart

Rights to De'Andre Hunter (just picked No. 4)

2022 first-round pick (landed at No. 8)

2023 swap rights (not exercised)

2025 first-round pick (landed at No. 25)

Any set of transactions that results in a championship is by definition successful; as Windhorst likes to say, "Winning a title means never having to say you're sorry."

So, even though the Lakers arguably underachieved during the Davis-LeBron James era -- they advanced past the first round just once after their 2020 title in the Orlando bubble -- this is an easy verdict to deliver. As a bonus, Luka Doncic wouldn't be a Laker if Los Angeles hadn't acquired Davis.

Verdict: Major success

Despite the large trade haul for Paul George, it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder who have had the most success since the deal. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Clippers acquired Paul George, 2019

Clippers traded:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Danilo Gallinari

2021 first-round pick (via Miami, landed at No. 18)

2022 first-round pick (landed at No. 12)

2023 first-round pick (via Miami, landed at No. 18)

2024 first-round pick (landed at No. 26)

2025 swap rights (swapped No. 24 for No. 30)

2026 first-round pick

Although this trade registers as a disaster in hindsight, it made sense at the time: George was coming off a third-place MVP finish in 2019, and his arrival in Los Angeles meant the Clippers could also lure Kawhi Leonard -- coming off a heroic postseason run and Finals MVP award with the Toronto Raptors -- in free agency. With those two apex wings aboard, the Clippers entered the 2019-20 season as championship favorites. And even though they didn't reach the Finals, they still advanced to the conference finals the next season for the first time in franchise history.

Meanwhile, despite trading so much to acquire George, the focus at the time was more on the picks; Gilgeous-Alexander, the No. 11 pick a year earlier, had averaged a respectable but unspectacular 10.8 points per game and made the All-Rookie second team.

Of course, Gilgeous-Alexander later blossomed into an MVP and a Finals MVP, and the No. 12 pick in 2022 was Jalen Williams, who developed into an All-NBA player by his third season. Though that latter part was outside the Clippers' control -- and this deal wouldn't look quite so bad if the Thunder had taken Ousmane Dieng, whom they grabbed one spot ahead of Williams, at No. 12 instead -- trading a future MVP makes this trade a major failure.

Verdict: Major failure

Rockets acquired Russell Westbrook, 2019

Rockets trade:

Chris Paul

2021 swap rights (not exercised because of top-4 protection)

2024 first-round pick (landed at No. 12)

2025 swap rights (not exercised)

2026 first-round pick

Westbrook played well in his lone season in Houston, as the Rockets embraced a super-small-ball style that allowed James Harden and Westbrook to become one of the highest-scoring duos in NBA history -- they combined for 61.5 points per game. But the Rockets were uncompetitive in a second-round loss to the Lakers in the bubble, and they flipped Westbrook for John Wall after the season.

Meanwhile, Paul still had plenty left in his tank, so the Thunder nabbed the best player and the picks in this deal, clearly winning the trade. But because the Rockets got lucky in the 2021 lottery by keeping their protected pick, and successfully rebuilt soon after, the best pick they ultimately surrendered from this deal was only the No. 12 selection in a weak draft. (Oklahoma City used it on Nikola Topic, who has yet to play an NBA game.) That's not a terrible outcome.

Verdict: Minor failure

Bucks acquired Jrue Holiday, 2020

Bucks traded:

Eric Bledsoe

Rights to R.J. Hampton (just picked No. 24)

2024 swap rights (swapped No. 21 for No. 23)

2025 first-round pick (landed at No. 19)

2026 swap rights

2027 first-round pick

See the Windhorst rule: Winning a title, as Milwaukee did in Holiday's first season in town, means never having to say you're sorry. Holiday supplied the most clutch highlight of the Bucks' Finals triumph, with his game-sealing strip and alley-oop assist in Game 5 against the Suns.

Verdict: Major success

James Harden rarely got to share the court with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn due to injuries to the trio. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Nets acquired James Harden, 2021

Nets traded:

Jarrett Allen

Caris LeVert

Taurean Prince

2021 swap rights (not exercised)

2022 first-round pick (landed at No. 17)

2023 swap rights (not exercised)

2024 first-round pick (landed at No. 3)

2025 swap rights (later traded back to Brooklyn)

2026 first-round pick (later traded back to Brooklyn)

2027 swap rights

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving already on the roster, the Nets added Harden to complete their Big Three. They were unsurprisingly dominant when all three stars shared the court, with a plus-16.9 net rating during the regular season and playoffs, per Cleaning the Glass.

But those moments were rare because of numerous injuries. With Irving out and Harden hobbled, Durant toed the 3-point line on his clutch jumper in Game 7 against Milwaukee in the 2021 playoffs. Instead of a series-winning 3-pointer that could have propelled the Nets to the title, Durant had only tied the score, and Milwaukee won in overtime to ruin Brooklyn's best chance at a championship.

Everything collapsed soon after: Irving skipped home games in the 2021-22 season because of New York City's COVID vaccine mandate, and all three stars requested -- and received -- trades by February 2023.

Verdict: Almost a major success, but a major failure nonetheless

Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray, 2022

Hawks traded:

2023 first-round pick (via Hornets, didn't convey because of protections)

2025 first-round pick (landed at No. 14)

2026 swap rights

2027 first-round pick

The Hawks hoped Murray would help them recapture the magic that thrust Atlanta into the 2021 conference finals. However, the one-time All-Star's defense regressed, and he never meshed with Trae Young; the Hawks were a play-in team in both of his seasons.

Atlanta salvaged much of this trade thanks to another deal two years later, though. In sending Murray to New Orleans, the Hawks received Dyson Daniels on the cusp of a breakout, the first-round pick that allowed them to acquire Kristaps Porzingis and a 2027 first.

Verdict: Minor failure

Timberwolves acquired Rudy Gobert, 2022

Timberwolves traded:

Malik Beasley

Patrick Beverley

Jarred Vanderbilt

Rights to Walker Kessler (just picked No. 22)

2023 first-round pick (landed at No. 16)

2025 first-round pick (landed at No. 21)

2026 swap rights

2027 first-round pick

2029 first-round pick (top-5 protection)

Minnesota hasn't won a title since its shocking trade for the now-four-time Defensive Player of the Year. But a championship isn't the only criterion for success, and Gobert has been a major contributor to the most successful era in franchise history -- the Timberwolves have won twice as many playoff series in the past two seasons (four) as in all of their previous seasons combined (two).

Though adding Gobert compromised the Timberwolves' front office flexibility -- leading to the Karl-Anthony Towns trade -- the picks haven't cost Minnesota much: three non-lottery selections, a swap that almost certainly won't be exercised this spring and two more future picks, both of which will come with Anthony Edwards still in his prime.

Verdict: Major success

Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell, 2022

Cavaliers traded:

Lauri Markkanen

Collin Sexton

Rights to Ochai Agbaji (just picked No. 14)

2025 first-round pick (landed at No. 29)

2026 swap rights

2027 first-round pick

2028 swap rights

2029 first-round pick

The Cavaliers gave up a lot to acquire Mitchell, and much of the return has yet to come due. This deal might look much worse in 2029 if Cleveland has surrendered a juicy pick or two in the interim.

But for now, the Cavaliers would likely make this trade again. Mitchell has been an All-Star in every season as a Cavalier, and last season, he became just the third player in franchise history -- along with LeBron James and Mark Price -- to make an All-NBA first team. Though the Cavaliers have yet to experience much playoff success with Mitchell, there's still value in the regular season, and the 2024-25 Cavaliers won 64 games, the second most in team history.

Verdict: Minor success

Kevin Durant spent just two more seasons with the Phoenix Suns after he was traded there midway through the 2022-23 season. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Suns acquired Kevin Durant, 2023

Suns traded:

Mikal Bridges

Cam Johnson

Jae Crowder

2023 first-round pick (landed at No. 21)

2025 first-round pick (landed at No. 10, later traded back to Phoenix)

2027 first-round pick

2028 swap rights

2029 first-round pick

This trade would be a failure just from the Suns giving up five first-round picks and swaps. The fact that they also gave up Bridges and Johnson, only to watch Brooklyn trade them for first-round picks, makes this arguably the most expensive trade in NBA history.

And for all that investment, the Suns' return was one playoff-series victory in three years with Durant.

Verdict: Major failure

Suns acquired Bradley Beal, 2023

Suns traded:

Chris Paul

2024 swap rights (not exercised)

2026 swap rights

2028 swap rights

2030 swap rights

The Suns didn't lose their pick in 2024, and they likely won't in 2026, either. Depending on how the rest of the decade goes, the Suns might never give any draft capital to Washington.

And yet, Beal's fit in Phoenix was such a debacle, in terms of roster fit and the franchise's finances, that this trade still isn't redeemable. The Suns waived Beal and bought out the remainder of his contract last summer.

Verdict: Major failure