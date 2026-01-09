Open Extended Reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies are entertaining trade offers for two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday.

A trade would end Morant's tumultuous seven-year tenure in Memphis, which has featured Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player awards and plenty of jaw-dropping highlights. But multiple off-court issues and various injuries have dominated headlines across the past three seasons.

Morant, 26, has had various issues with Tuomas Iisalo, the organization's new coach, and was suspended for one game earlier this season for conduct detrimental to the team. Morant is averaging career lows in minutes, rebounds and 2- and 3-point percentages.

League sources told ESPN's Michael C. Wright that Morant still hasn't gotten over the suspension because he felt alienated by teammates, who were told to leave the star guard alone so he could work through the issues that led to the suspension. In the aftermath, Morant told players around the league and some of his former coaches that he isn't playing for Memphis anymore, according to sources.

Why could Memphis struggle to get full value in return for its dynamic guard? Which deals and suitors make sense? Our NBA insiders examine the market for Morant, including four trade proposals that could impact the race to the postseason.

Jump to a section:

What makes a Morant deal so difficult?

Financial impact of dealing for the star

Morant trades: to MIA | MIL | TOR | MIN

How difficult will it be for Memphis to trade Morant?

"This is a big season for Ja," general manager Zach Kleiman said at Grizzlies media day in September. "As we continue to build this team, to be able to achieve a high-end outcome, we need Ja to be a consistent, All-NBA-caliber player."

Instead, an inconsistent Morant has suffered through his worst season as a pro. His scoring has dropped to 19.0 points per game, lowest since his rookie season in 2029-20. He's shooting a career-low 40% from the field and 21% on 3-pointers. Among 134 players with as many shot attempts as Morant this season, the guard ranks 133rd in effective field goal percentage.

Morant's greatest strength has been his ability to get to the rim; in the 2021-22 season, he ranked fourth in made field goals in the restricted area on a leaderboard populated almost exclusively by centers.

But now he is taking fewer shots than ever at the basket, and more shots than ever from the midrange. According to Basketball Reference, Morant had 0.96 dunks per game during his two All-Star seasons, but he's down to 0.39 dunks per game since.

That statistical decline might not be a hindrance in trade talks, as interested teams could envision a change in scenery rejuvenating Morant's game. After all, he's not that far removed from making the All-NBA second team and receiving MVP votes. But combined with Morant's frequent injuries and off-court controversies, the performance drop-off makes for a significant reduction in Morant's value.

Because point guard is such a deep position around the league, few other teams need a player like Morant -- and one of those potential suitors, the Washington Wizards, just added a new point guard. It's difficult to imagine a serious bidding war for Morant at this stage, or for much of a trade return for Memphis, given that the Wizards' acquisition of Trae Young came with no draft compensation headed to the Atlanta Hawks. -- Zach Kram

What is the financial impact of adding Morant?

Morant has three years left on his contract (he is eligible to sign a three-year, $178 million extension next summer) and has a salary that ranks just 28th in the league, but availability matters. Morant is on pace for his third straight season of fewer than 60 games.

As the Hawks found with Young, fewer teams need point guards. The teams that do have a vacancy, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, do not have a first-round pick to trade in the next seven years. Because they are over the first apron, the Wolves are not allowed to take back more salary and would need to send out at least three players. The same constraints apply to the Phoenix Suns.

The Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, have the draft capital, financial flexibility and contracts to get a deal done, but adding Morant would hardly fit their rebuilding timelines.

One thing working in Memphis' favor in trade talks: Unlike Atlanta with Young, Morant missed out on All-NBA in 2022-23. If Morant had made it, the five-year, $197 million rookie extension he signed in the 2022 offseason would have increased to $237 million.

In the apron era, this detail matters. Instead of an onerous $47.3 million cap hit this season and $50.6 million and $53.9 million the next two years, Morant is owed $39.5 million, $42.2 million and $44.9 million, respectively. -- Bobby Marks

Four offers for Morant

Here are trades our experts propose for Morant to get out of Memphis, including two three-team deals:

Miami Heat get:

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies get:

Tyler Herro

Simone Fontecchio

If any change of scenery can help Morant rediscover his All-Star form, it's a move to Miami. The "Heat culture" ethos might be cliché, but it delivers results.

Replacing Herro with Morant would increase variance for Miami, as the Grizzlies point guard comes with a lower floor but higher ceiling than Herro. It's difficult to imagine Herro ever being one of the top 10 players in the league, as Morant was in 2021-22.

But the Heat need the offensive upside that Morant might provide. They haven't finished in the top 10 in offensive rating since 2019-20, per Cleaning the Glass, and even their new offensive system this season has brought them only to average. The problem is a lack of star power.

Granted, acquiring Morant might be complicated given that Miami's new offensive game plan borrows a great deal from the system Morant disliked in Memphis last season. But this might still be a risk worth taking, because it's also unclear whether Herro fits as a long-term player in Miami.

Herro is set to reach free agency after the 2026-27 season, and extension talks this summer could prove thorny, as he's in the exact class of player -- talented but not All-NBA level, an excellent offensive player but a defensive liability -- that is most at risk of losing money due to teams' financial restraint under the new collective bargaining agreement.

The combined salaries for Herro and Fontecchio are almost a perfect match for Morant's, and Morant and Herro are similar enough in present-day value that, much like in Young's trade to Washington, no draft picks are included in this deal.

Miami could also try to trade for Morant using other players with smaller salaries than Herro, such as Andrew Wiggins or Terry Rozier (if the NBA permits his inclusion in a trade). But those possibilities aren't as clean a financial fit; Miami is close to the luxury tax line, and Morant, Herro and Norman Powell wouldn't all fit on the same team. -- Kram

Milwaukee Bucks get:

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies get:

Kyle Kuzma

Kevin Porter Jr.

2026 first-round swap

Detroit Pistons get

Gary Harris

Cash considerations

Frankly, Morant has been nowhere near as effective this season as Porter, who is averaging 18.4 points per game on far better efficiency (.595 true shooting percentage) than Morant (.506). Like the Heat, however, the Bucks need an upside play to salvage the tail end of Giannis Antetokounmpo's prime. Porter's play hasn't been enough to keep Milwaukee in a play-in spot amidst Antetokounmpo's injuries.

Because the Bucks are saving the Grizzlies so much money -- $20-plus million in 2026-27, provided Porter declines his below-market $5.4 million player option, and Morant's entire $45 million salary in 2027-28 -- they're not willing to offer a first-round pick outright in this construction.

Instead, Memphis would add Milwaukee to a convoluted set of pick swaps. The Grizzlies will likely end up with their own pick and one from either Orlando or Phoenix, whichever team finishes with a worse record. They could swap the worst of those picks for the one the Bucks end up with after a potential swap with New Orleans. At present, that would move Memphis up from the 18th pick to a tie for 10th, although presumably Milwaukee would bet on making the playoffs after this trade.

The Bucks would still retain the ability to offer three first-round picks in a trade on draft night to build around what would now be an Antetokounmpo-Morant core. -- Pelton

Toronto Raptors get:

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies get:

Immanuel Quickley

Ochai Agbaji

2026 first-round pick (top-14 protected)

At last year's trade deadline, the Raptors dealt a first-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for Brandon Ingram, a former All-Star without much of a trade market. In this proposal, Toronto pounces on another opportunity to acquire an underpriced former All-Star for one first-round pick.

In so doing, the Raptors would attempt to upgrade at the point guard position, where Quickley has been fine but unspectacular since joining the team in the OG Anunoby trade in December 2023. This season, Quickley has a 15.5 player efficiency rating (15.0 is average) which seems a fair assessment of his current value.

Morant would offer far more upside, albeit with a greater downside, but that's a reasonable risk for a team that could use a top-tier playmaker to seriously contend in the East. The Raptors rank third in defensive rating this season but only 20th on offense with Quickley running the show.

Memphis might reasonably ask for more draft compensation to take back Quickley's contract, which is somewhat underwater as it extends for another three years at $32.5 million per season. But if the situation with Morant has become so toxic that they just need a replacement -- and that Morant's price has fallen accordingly -- getting another first-round pick in a loaded 2026 draft could benefit the Grizzlies regardless. -- Kram

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies get:

Rob Dillingham

Naz Reid

2027 second-round pick (via Bulls)

Washington Wizards get:

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Utah Jazz get:

Mike Conley

Cash considerations

To a degree, the Timberwolves are included to show how difficult it would be for them to acquire Morant without breaking up the core that has led them to consecutive Western Conference finals. As Marks explained, Minnesota would need to include multiple players and at least one of fan favorite Reid, ace defender Jaden McDaniels and All-Star Julius Randle.

Of those options, Reid is the least painful to lose and would be a more natural fit with the Grizzlies' existing frontcourt than Randle. If I'm running the Timberwolves, I see Reid and two recent first-round picks as more than adequate value in return for Morant. If anything, I'd be asking Memphis to include draft picks to get off Morant's remaining salary.

Adding four players from Minnesota is untenable for the full Grizzlies roster, so they would reroute Conley back to the Jazz as a veteran leader with cash to help cover his remaining salary and Shannon to the Wizards in exchange for a second-round pick to fill the roster spot they created in the trade adding Trae Young.

That leaves Memphis with an upgraded frontcourt, a chance to evaluate a recent lottery pick in Dillingham and a decent second-round pick. -- Pelton