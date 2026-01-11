Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was ejected midway through the first quarter of Dallas' game at Chicago on Saturday night after arguing with referee Scott Foster.

Kidd appeared to be angry he wasn't granted his request to challenge a goaltending call on Max Christie with 5:44 left in the quarter. The Mavericks called a timeout, which initiates the coach's challenge process, but it apparently came too late to allow the challenge.

Kidd argued with Foster, who called two technical fouls for the ejection.

Frank Vogel coached the Mavericks for the rest of the game.