MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has received a one-game suspension due to the number of flagrant fouls he has picked up over the course of the season.

NBA officials said Gobert will serve his suspension Tuesday when the Timberwolves visit the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gobert received a flagrant foul 1 during the fourth quarter of the Timberwolves' 104-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. That gave him six flagrant foul points for the season.

NBA rules say a player receives an automatic suspension after a game in which his flagrant foul point total exceeds five.