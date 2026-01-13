Open Extended Reactions

The NBA draft is seven months away, but the league is already watching a handful of picks and protections.

For example: Though the Washington Wizards probably will select toward the end of the first round -- a result of having the Oklahoma City Thunder's pick -- there is no guarantee the Wizards will keep their own. The New York Knicks will get Washington's first-rounder if it falls outside of the top 8.

The Wizards aren't alone though. In total, 13 teams have either traded or swapped their 2026 first-round pick. That fluidity, plus the fact that nearly half of the league's franchises don't control their pick, will also play a major role as the NBA trade season heats up.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks combine for perhaps the most fascinating storyline to watch in the second half of the season. After a draft-night trade last summer, Atlanta controls New Orleans' first-rounder. Will the rebuilding Pelicans attempt a deadline move that improves or hinders the Hawks' chances of selecting top-pick contenders such as Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer?

Not far behind is the drama unfolding between Oklahoma City and the LA Clippers, where LA's spiral down the Western Conference standings could add another lottery pick to OKC's treasure trove. Thanks to the Paul George trade of 2019, the Clippers owe the defending champions their unprotected 2026 first-round pick.

And the impact of potential Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis trades would be felt far beyond the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and the teams acquiring those stars.

To help understand what is at stake at the trade deadline and leading into June's draft, here is a breakdown of the most important draft assets this year, the multiyear journeys to their current teams and the future of each pick.

It's important to note that, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported in December, the NBA is exploring a rule change that would limit pick protections to either top-4 or top-14. The change would help dissuade rebuilding teams from manipulating rosters at the end of the season to keep various protected picks.

Seven years later, OKC keeps winning the PG trade

The journey: How a 2026 unprotected pick landed in OKC

Remember the 2019 offseason, when the Thunder traded George to the Clippers for five first-round picks, two swaps, Danilo Gallinari ... and a 20-year-old guard named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? Not only did the Thunder acquire last season's MVP, they drafted Jalen Williams with the Clippers' first-rounder in 2022, the last condition of that trade will convey in June: The Clippers' 2026 first-rounder goes to OKC, no matter where it falls. The way LA's season has played out, the champs could be getting another potential superstar.

What is the status? Before the regular season, ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI) gave the Clippers the fourth best odds of reaching the conference finals. DraftKings set a win total of 48.5, eighth best among all teams. But three months into the regular season, the Clippers are a game in the loss column behind the final play-in spot. There is some hope for West contenders growing anxious of the defending champion landing another high pick: The Clippers are 9-2 after starting the season 6-21 amid separate controversies surrounding Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul.

The draft-night trade that might create a Finals contender in Atlanta

The journey: How a 2026 unprotected pick landed in Atlanta

There was a shock among team executives early on the first night of the 2025 draft. It wasn't that the Pelicans moved up 10 spots to No. 13 and drafted Derik Queen. The shock came with a rebuilding Pelicans team trading away a likely lottery pick. As part of the deal, the Hawks received the more favorable 2026 first-rounder between New Orleans and the Milwaukee Bucks -- the swap originated from the Jrue Holiday trade in 2020. At the time of the trade, New Orleans was coming off a 21-61 season and were in transition with new President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars.

What is the status? As predicted, New Orleans is at the bottom of the West standings after a 2-10 start led to the firing of coach Willie Green. The Pelicans won five straight games under interim coach James Borrego but have gone 1-10 since. BPI projects the Hawks to have a 52.1% chance at a top-4 pick and 14% odds of adding the No. 1 overall pick to a young core that just moved on from star guard Trae Young.

Oklahoma City is once again watching Philly

The journey: How a 2026 top-4 protected pick landed in OKC

Philadelphia signed Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million contract and re-signed Tobias Harris to a five-year, $180 million deal in the 2019 offseason. A year later, new 76ers head of basketball operations Daryl Morey traded Horford, a future first-rounder, and the rights to Vasilije Micic and Theo Maledon to Oklahoma City for Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier. The trade gave Philadelphia financial flexibility with the first year of former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons' rookie extension kicking in the following season. The first-rounder was top-6 protected in 2025 but now is top-4 protected in 2026 and 2027.

What is the status? There was a point last season where it seemed Oklahoma City would be making a lottery pick just days after hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Instead, the 76ers went 4-24 after the All-Star break, kept the pick and selected VJ Edgecombe at No. 3. This season, Philadelphia is five games above .500 and as a result, the Thunder are likely to receive a pick in the late teen or early 20s.

Utah and Washington retain their first if it remains in the top-8

The journey: How 2026 top-8 protected picks landed in OKC and New York

With the first year of Donovan Mitchell's rookie extension set to begin and Mike Conley a free agent, the 2021 offseason saw Utah trade Derrick Favors to Oklahoma City before the start of free agency. For Utah, the cost of unloading the $20 million still owed to Favors was sending a pick that has now become a 2026 top-8 protected first-rounder.

At the 2022 draft, New York turned the No. 11 pick into three future protected first-rounders from the Thunder. Oklahoma City drafted Ousmane Dieng and New York received protected picks from the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Washington. The Wizards pick was top-14 protected in 2023, top-12 in 2024, top-10 in 2025 and is now top-8 protected in 2026. If the first is not conveyed, New York will receive Washington's 2026 and 2027 second-round picks. (New York would later parlay that Denver pick into a top-4 protected first-rounder from Milwaukee, used to acquire Mikal Bridges in June 2024. A few months later, that Pistons pick was used when the Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns.)

What is the status? It's unlikely both New York and Oklahoma City will get these picks, but Utah is currently two games behind the Clippers for the league's ninth worst record. And after starting the season 3-20, Washington has won six of its past 11 games. The Wizards still have the fourth worst record and last week's Young trade sent out leading scorer CJ McCollum. Young, who has yet to debut for his new team, has also dealt with injuries this season.

Could the Spurs get the 2-seed and a fourth-straight lottery pick?

The journey: How a 2026 pick swap landed in San Antonio

We are nearing the four-year anniversary of the Spurs dealing Dejounte Murray to the Hawks. While Murray's stay in Atlanta was short -- he was eventually traded to New Orleans in the 2024 offseason -- San Antonio continues to benefit. The Spurs received an unprotected first-rounder in 2025 (Carter Bryant at No. 14), the right to swap picks in 2026 and an unprotected first-rounder in 2027.

What is the status? Atlanta transformed its roster in the offseason, acquiring Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. The additions were supposed to help turn a perennial play-in team into a top-6 seed, but Atlanta is currently under .500. (The Hawks have, however, won five of their past seven games following a seven-game skid in late December and are 2-0 since trading Young). San Antonio is the complete opposite. The Spurs won eight games in mid-December, including three against Oklahoma City and have the second best record in the West.

Cleveland and the cost of going all-in

The journey: How a 2026 pick swap between the Cavs, Hawks and Spurs was created

While their lone tradeable first-round pick (in 2031) wasn't included, the Cavs did send three second-rounders (2027, 2029, 2031) and reswapped first-rounders in 2026 and 2028. The Jazz already had the right to swap picks with Cleveland from the Mitchell trade.

It's part of a convoluted pick swap scenario ahead of June's draft. If those conditions are extinguished (For example, if Utah finishes with a worse record than Cleveland), Atlanta would have the right to swap first-rounders with Cleveland in 2026 and 2028. The Spurs would then have the right to swap with Atlanta as part of the Murray trade. Cleveland would swap with San Antonio.

What is the status? The Cavaliers were projected to finish among the Eastern Conference leaders, but injuries and inconsistent play has dropped the Cavs into a tie for sixth. If the standings remain unchanged, Atlanta will have the more favorable first of their own and Cleveland. The Spurs pick, projected to be late in the first-round, will go to the Cavaliers.

Current order:

No. 14. San Antonio (via Hawks)

No. 18. Atlanta (via Cavaliers)

No. 28. Cleveland (via Spurs)

The Bradley Beal and Desmond Bane trades

The journey: How a 2026 pick swap between the Suns, Wizards, Magic and Hornets was created

Beal and Bane have never been teammates but are connected by pick-heavy trades.

When the Wizards traded Beal to the Phoenix Suns in 2023, Washington received four years of pick swaps (2024, 2026, 2028, 2030). A month later, Phoenix recouped some of the assets lost (two future second-round picks) by trading Orlando the less favorable swap between the Suns and Wizards' first-rounders in 2026.

When Memphis traded Bane to the Magic two years later, the Grizzlies received the more favorable first-round swap between Phoenix and Washington (top-8 protected).

Those are a lot of moving parts. Here's one more: In a salary-shedding move at the 2025 trade deadline, the Suns dealt Jusuf Nurkic and the least favorable swap of their own, Memphis, Orlando and Washington (top-8 protected) to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic.

What is the status? The Suns 2026 unprotected first-rounder was once considered a premier draft asset. But Phoenix has overachieved this season, leaving Memphis with the possibility of having the Magic's first-rounder. That would leave the Hornets with Phoenix's pick.

Current order:

No. 17. Memphis (via Magic)

No. 22. Charlotte (via Suns)

A Trail Blazers playoff breakthrough would benefit the Bulls

The journey: How a 2026 top-14 protected pick landed in Chicago

As part of a three-team trade in the 2021 offseason, Chicago received Derrick Jones Jr. and a future protected pick from the Portland Trail Blazers for Larry Nance Jr. After reaching an impasse in restricted free agency, Cleveland acquired Lauri Markkanen via sign-and-trade with Chicago. (Markkanen was traded a year later to Utah as part of the Mitchell deal, while the Trail Blazers added Nance to the deal that sent McCollum to New Orleans at the 2023 trade deadline.)

That first-round pick sent to Chicago via Portland is top-14 protected until 2028.

What is the status? The Trail Blazers won just nine of their first 25 games this season, as all signs pointed to them retaining their first-rounder. But since Dec. 28, Portland has gone 6-2 to move two games behind Golden State for the West's 8-seed. If the standings hold, Portland would need to win two play-in games for Chicago to get their pick.

Three more major storylines ahead of the trade deadline

Impact of AD, Giannis trades would cast a wide net

Besides the immediate impact on Dallas and Milwaukee, nearly a third of the league would be affected if Davis and Antetokounmpo are traded before the Feb. 5 deadline: Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Portland, San Antonio and Washington.

Prior deals have stripped both the Mavs and Bucks of future first-round picks. Outside of the 2026 draft, the Mavericks have no control of their first-round pick until 2031, while the Bucks have no control over their next five first-rounders.

For the Mavs a handful of 2024 trade deadline moves by former GM Nico Harrison helped the franchise reach the Finals but created a chain reaction of draft pick protection to watch. With Davis' future in Dallas uncertain and as the roster shifts to build around star rookie Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks' place in the standings will be worth watching over the next few seasons.

play 0:47 Shams details the impact of Anthony Davis' hand injury Shams Charania discusses the impact of the hand injury Anthony Davis suffered, likely taking him off the trade market.

As part of the trades to acquire Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington at the 2024 deadline - both moves helped propel Dallas to the Finals -- the Mavericks traded a 2027 top-2 protected pick to Charlotte and a 2025 first-rounder (via the Thunder) to the Wizards.

That first-round pick from OKC, acquired in a separate trade, resulted in the Thunder getting 2028 swap rights from Dallas.

The Rockets have the two most favorable 2029 first-round picks between their own, Dallas and Phoenix.

As part of the deal that sent Grant Williams to Charlotte in the Washington trade, San Antonio facilitated things by taking on Reggie Bullock's contract. For their trouble, the Spurs acquired the most favorable of their own, Dallas and Minnesota (top-1 protected).

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers, Hawks, Pelicans and Wizards could be big winners if the Antetokounmpo saga ends with Milwaukee trading the two-time MVP and entering a rebuild. (The Bucks also traded three draft picks to acquire Damian Lillard, who was eventually waived and stretched, and are responsible for the guard's $20.9 million salary each season through 2029-30.)

In 2027, Atlanta will have the least favorable top-4 protected first-rounder from Milwaukee or New Orleans. The Hawks acquired the first in the Murray trade to New Orleans.

Portland has the right to swap picks with Milwaukee in 2028 and 2030. They also have the most and least favorable first-round pick of their own, Boston and Milwaukee in 2029. The Wizards have the second most favorable of the three teams.

The Nets and their trade deadline dilemma

Before trading Mikal Bridges to the Knicks in the 2024 offseason, Brooklyn made the shrewd move to reacquire draft assets from Houston - control of 2025 and 2026 first-round picks -- that the Nets lost when trading for James Harden in January 2021.

The logic at the time was for Brooklyn to build through the draft and then become competitive in the 2026-27 season ahead of the 2027 draft, when Houston has the right to swap picks.

The Nets started this season 3-16 but have gone 8-9 since and rank as one the better defensive teams in the league. But those strides on the court could leave the Nets without a top five pick in consecutive drafts. (One consolation prize: At least $40 million in cap space to build out the roster this summer.)

Now, a tough decision faces the Nets front office ahead of February's trade deadline.

If Brooklyn's goal is the best possible lottery odds, Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas, Nicolas Claxton and Haywood Highsmith could be ideal trade fits for a playoff team. But no matter the potential return in those deals, moving on from most of their starting lineup doesn't bode well for next season, when Houston can swap their 2027 pick.

The LA Clippers

Despite falling outside of the top-10 in the West, the Clippers have little incentive to retool because they don't control their own first-round pick until 2030. With limited picks to move because of the George trade, the Clippers agreed to swap 2027 first-rounders with Oklahoma City in exchange for the Thunder's 2026 first. (The Clippers already owed their 2026 unprotected first to Oklahoma City.)

That 2026 least favorable first-round pick between the Thunder, Clippers and Rockets (top-4 protected) along with a 2028 unprotected first-rounder and the right to swap picks in 2029 (top-3 protected) were then sent to Philadelphia in the deal to acquire James Harden.