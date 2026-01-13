Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- James Harden passed Shaquille O'Neal for ninth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

The LA Clippers guard made a 3-pointer early in the third quarter Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, which pushed his career total to 28,598 points in his 1,187th regular-season game. O'Neal had 28,596 points in 1,207 games over 19 years.

Harden entered the night averaging 25.6 points per game, his highest average since the 2019-20 season (34.3 points per game), when he won the last of three straight league scoring titles. He finished with 32 points and 10 assists in the 117-109 win.

Harden, who began the game with 28,582 career points in his 17th season, faces a steep climb to the next spot. Wilt Chamberlain is eighth with 31,419 points, in just 1,045 games over 14 years. LeBron James is the all-time leader with 42,601 points entering his game with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Following him are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant.

Harden recently moved up to 12th on the all-time assists list. The 11-time All-Star also ranks second all time in 3-pointers made, behind Stephen Curry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.